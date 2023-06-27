Pinkeye (infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis) costs stockmen thousands of dollars annually due to poor weight gains in affected animals, drop in milk production, cost of drugs and labor treating infections, prices docked at sale time or animals cut out of the sale group because of eye damage or blindness. Pain from an affected eye reduces appetite. Severe cases may permanently damage the eye or rupture it, causing blindness. Stockmen try to prevent pinkeye outbreaks, but often this is a frustrating challenge.
Russ Daly, DVM (South Dakota State University), says there are no consistently effective ways to prevent pinkeye or any new “silver bullets” for treatment. Some years are more challenging than others.
“Many factors affect occurrence of pinkeye from herd to herd and year to year,” he says.
Anything that irritates the eyes or injures the surface of the cornea (tall grass, face flies, dust) can be a factor. Intense UV light in summer, or in winter reflected off snow, are some of the factors and difficult to control.
Several types of bacteria are implicated.
“In years past we only knew about one, Moraxella bovis. Now we have better molecular diagnostic techniques to differentiate bacteria and tell them apart,” he says.
Other strains have been identified, including Moraxella ovis.
“For a while this was called the sheep strain because it was first identified in sheep, but it’s also found in cattle. Microbiologists now call this one Moraxella bovoculi. Moraxella bovis is still the most common pathogen causing pinkeye in cattle but there are many different strains,” Daly says.
Sometimes multiple types of bacteria are involved in an outbreak of pinkeye.
This may be one reason commercial vaccines for pinkeye doesn’t always give adequate protection. The strain associated with eye problems in calves this year may be a different one than in the vaccine.
“When we have vaccine failures we are probably dealing with a strain that is not the strain in the vaccine,” he says. “Many producers vaccinate calves for pinkeye when they go to summer pasture,” he says.
Pinkeye can be devastating in a group of calves when you are trying to sell them in the fall, or even later if they have scars from healed pinkeye lesions.
“A popular strategy is to have autogenous vaccines created from strains of bacteria that have been found on the farm,” Daly says. “Many people feel these vaccines are effective, but I’m skeptical. Vaccines sometimes get too much credit for preventing a problem. We may vaccinate a group of cattle and they don’t get the disease, but it might have been a better year and they wouldn’t have gotten pinkeye that year anyway. This is something we have to consider when it’s more than just the bug and the animal, and other factors play a role.”
“If a certain vaccine works well for certain ranch operations, they should keep using it, but there are many vaccine failures, too. Vaccine is part of the solution/strategy, but you can’t rely on it as your only means of prevention,” he says. “... In one study in a university herd that had serious pinkeye problems every year, half the cattle were vaccinated and the other half left unvaccinated. There wasn’t any difference between the two groups. They had just as much pinkeye in the vaccinated animals as in the unvaccinated group.”
Fly control may make a difference, especially on a bad fly year. This requires a multi-pronged approach for reducing fly numbers.
“If you can spray cows periodically this may provide relief for a while,” he says. “Fly tags are worth considering (since they may reduce the number of face flies on cattle), as well as back rubbers and dusters. It often takes multiple tools to control flies.”
Flies can be a source of irritation — and a means of bacterial spread between animals. The face fly has sharp microscopic teeth on the end of its tongue — to irritate the eye, making it water. This gives the fly access to protein-rich eye secretions. Pinkeye bacteria can gain access to the eye via these tiny wounds in the cornea and the scrapes reduce the eye’s protective defenses. If flies scrape an infected eye and then move to another animal, they transmit bacteria to the next animal.
Insecticide ear tags can help reduce fly numbers but flies develop resistance to commonly used chemicals.
“Fly tags need to be used properly to minimize resistance problems and maximize effectiveness,” Daly says. “They have a relatively short window of effectiveness. It’s also important to periodically switch products in subsequent years. If you use just one type for several years the flies on your ranch may become resistant to that product.
“Pinkeye is a common disease and we’ve dealt with it for many years, but we’re still trying to learn more about it. The eye is very sensitive and this disease causes a great deal of pain. An animal in pain won’t eat well and may lose weight. This is a welfare issue as well as an economic one. We encourage producers to not let it go untreated.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.