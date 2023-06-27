pinkeye -ulcerated cornea

A cow is pictured with an ulcerated cornea caused by pinkeye.

 Heather Smith Thomas/For Farm & Ranch

Pinkeye (infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis) costs stockmen thousands of dollars annually due to poor weight gains in affected animals, drop in milk production, cost of drugs and labor treating infections, prices docked at sale time or animals cut out of the sale group because of eye damage or blindness. Pain from an affected eye reduces appetite. Severe cases may permanently damage the eye or rupture it, causing blindness. Stockmen try to prevent pinkeye outbreaks, but often this is a frustrating challenge.

Russ Daly, DVM (South Dakota State University), says there are no consistently effective ways to prevent pinkeye or any new “silver bullets” for treatment. Some years are more challenging than others.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.