pinkeye

A glue-on patch is put over the eye of calf being treated for pinkeye to protect the eye while it heals.

 Heather Smith Thomas/For Farm & Ranch

The earlier you can treat a case of pinkeye, the better, before major damage is done to the eye. Even in a serious case with deep ulcers, the eye may be saved if treated before it ruptures.

“For the most part, the antibiotics we’ve used for many years are still working well for treating pinkeye,” says Russ Daly, DVM, South Dakota State University. “Long-acting oxytetracycline is often a first choice. There are some treatment failures, however, which necessitate other antibiotic choices. Your local veterinarian is the best source of information about treatment choices for pinkeye, especially since you’ll need a prescription for any antibiotic you use.”


