The earlier you can treat a case of pinkeye, the better, before major damage is done to the eye. Even in a serious case with deep ulcers, the eye may be saved if treated before it ruptures.
“For the most part, the antibiotics we’ve used for many years are still working well for treating pinkeye,” says Russ Daly, DVM, South Dakota State University. “Long-acting oxytetracycline is often a first choice. There are some treatment failures, however, which necessitate other antibiotic choices. Your local veterinarian is the best source of information about treatment choices for pinkeye, especially since you’ll need a prescription for any antibiotic you use.”
An additional treatment sometimes used when the eye is already damaged consists of a subconjunctival injection of antibiotics directly into the outer layer of the surface of the eyeball.
“This procedure should only be done by a veterinarian, or by the producer after instruction/training by a veterinarian — to do it safely and properly so the antibiotic will leak slowly out and bathe the eye with the antibiotic,” he says
Some producers inject it beneath the inner surface of the lower eyelid. Both methods are more helpful than applying topical medication into the eye because topical medication is quickly washed out by tears. Injected antibiotics not only leak out slowly over the eye but may get into the local blood circulation around the eye, which can help.
“This is something you need to know how to do properly and have the animal's head well restrained — in a squeeze chute with a halter holding the head stationary,” he says.
It also helps to protect the eye as it heals. You don’t want more irritation from flies, dust, tall grass, etc., and you don’t want the eye injured if the animal runs into something because it can’t see on that side. Commercial eye patches are often used.
“Fortunately, cattle have tough corneas and heal pretty well,” Daly says. “There will be an occasional case in which we do lose the eye or it loses sight (if it wasn’t treated in time), but for most calves it won’t be a problem if the eye heals with a small scar. Most pinkeye scars are not very noticeable, and those calves do fine. A feedlot buyer might not like that calf, but it doesn’t affect vision or long-term performance.
“A bigger issue is in cows or bulls. There’s more serious consequences if they end up with a large pinkeye scar and reduced eyesight. This can make them more flighty to handle. Bulls are very visual in breeding, so anything that affects eyesight can be serious. Cows with partial blindness can be spooky and unpredictable,” he says. If a cow or bull can be treated for pinkeye in a timely manner the eye usually heals with very little blemish; you don’t want to neglect a case of pinkeye and end up with a vision problem.
Pinkeye is very contagious; if one or two animals in the herd develop this infection, others are likely to become infected as well. The bacteria that cause pinkeye can be readily spread from animal to animal. These bacteria may survive for a short time on surfaces the infected animals have touched or rubbed on.
“I’ve had instances in feedlots that experienced bad outbreaks of pinkeye, emptied the pen of those cattle and let that pen sit for a while only to have subsequent problems after new cattle entered that pen,” Daly says. “So I wonder how long these bacteria survive in the environment.
“We often think of Moraxella bovis as a nasty germ that once it gets into the eye the animal will get pinkeye. But when we culture normal eyes on normal, healthy animals, we find this germ, and other strains will often be there, too.”
The pathogens are present in healthy animals, and only cause disease when the animal’s immune resistance is compromised or conditions are favorable for the pathogen. This is often why cattle with IBR (and compromised immune system) often develop pinkeye as well as other disease conditions.
There must be a way for the bacteria to enter the eye tissues.
“There is more to the disease than just the bug,” Daly says. “When researchers squirt Moraxella bovis into the eye of a calf to try to give it pinkeye, it doesn’t happen. They usually must anesthetize the eye, create an abrasion, and then put the bacteria into the eye, in order to produce the disease. Without some kind of irritation, it doesn’t happen.”
