Most ranchers prepare for winter by having adequate feed for their cattle, a reliable water source and shelter/windbreaks for livestock if they live in a cold, windy climate. Sometimes, however, Mother Nature hits us with extreme temperatures or blizzards that we’re not prepared for. It pays to try to think ahead and have Plan B or C, to make sure we don’t get caught in a situation where you are unable to supply feed or water to cattle. Some extreme weather conditions are hard to prepare for, however; you just have to be innovative and try to find a way to take care of the cattle when these freak events occur.

The two worst winter incidents my husband and I experienced — in 56 years of raising cattle in the mountains of central eastern Idaho — was a freak snowstorm in late April 1972 that dumped more than 3 feet of snow, and the Siberian Express in early February 1989 when 28-below temperature and strong wind for five days made wind chill equal to 90 below zero during that time. Many ranchers in our valley were calving, and hundreds of calves froze to death. One rancher just over the mountain from us lost 1,500 cows that drifted into a ravine that filled with snow that covered them, and they all froze.


