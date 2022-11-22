Most ranchers prepare for winter by having adequate feed for their cattle, a reliable water source and shelter/windbreaks for livestock if they live in a cold, windy climate. Sometimes, however, Mother Nature hits us with extreme temperatures or blizzards that we’re not prepared for. It pays to try to think ahead and have Plan B or C, to make sure we don’t get caught in a situation where you are unable to supply feed or water to cattle. Some extreme weather conditions are hard to prepare for, however; you just have to be innovative and try to find a way to take care of the cattle when these freak events occur.
The two worst winter incidents my husband and I experienced — in 56 years of raising cattle in the mountains of central eastern Idaho — was a freak snowstorm in late April 1972 that dumped more than 3 feet of snow, and the Siberian Express in early February 1989 when 28-below temperature and strong wind for five days made wind chill equal to 90 below zero during that time. Many ranchers in our valley were calving, and hundreds of calves froze to death. One rancher just over the mountain from us lost 1,500 cows that drifted into a ravine that filled with snow that covered them, and they all froze.
We didn’t lose any cows or calves in that five-day blizzard; our herd of 180 cows had already calved, except for five cows that calved that week. We put those in the barn to calve. It was still a challenge, however. Even with a wood stove in the barn going full blast, we could only get the temperature in the barn up to zero, so as soon as each cow calved, we brought her calf in the house to dry and then took it back out to suckle mom.
Once dry, with a belly full of colostrum, those calves did fine, but we kept those five pairs in the barn until the five-day blizzard ended. All the other calves — out in the field — did okay, because we had calf houses in every field. These little shelters are built so that the calves can get into them but the cows can’t. The calves all stayed in those shelters, out of the wind, only going out to nurse their mothers. One field didn’t have any windbreaks for the cows, however, so we opened up a fence and let them go down into the creek bottom, into the brush, and fed their hay down there.
The late April storm, 17 years earlier, presented a different kind of problem. The temperature wasn’t cold enough to be life-threatening, but deep snow made it impossible to get to the cattle to feed them. At that time of year our cows and calves were spread out in six different breeding groups, located in pastures strung along 3 miles of creek. It was too early for grass; we were still feeding hay until we could take the bulls out and take the cows and calves to summer pasture on our BLM allotment in the mountains.
By that morning April morning, the snow was too deep to drive through with our feed truck, and still snowing, so my husband built a fire under our old TD-14 Crawler and got it started, and spent the day plowing a trail through the snow to every field where we had cattle. He pushed snow until the pile was too big to push, then drove around it and kept going. We finally were able to get all the cows fed — by 3 a.m. the next morning — and it took weeks for those big piles of snow (pushed up by the TD-14) to melt.
Other situations that were difficult include several winters when it was extremely cold or stormy during calving. The winter of 1978-79 the temperature was 40 below zero when we started calving and we dried the first 14 calves in the house. We walked through the cows every half hour during the night to try to detect which ones were in labor so we could put them in the barn to calve. It was so cold, however, that the cows were reluctant to lie down. They huddled together in a group, standing, to try to stay warm, and it was sometimes hard to see if any were in labor. One cow calved quickly between our 30-minute checks and her calf was already freezing to the ground when we went back out there. We thawed that calf out in our bathtub.
During the winter of 1975, our old hand-dug well didn’t have enough water to water all our cows that were confined and dependent on water troughs, so we chopped a hole in the thick ice in the creek and pumped it out of the creek, filling a trough with a big hose.
In the winter/early spring of 1997, we had cold weather and blizzards and had to use an open-sided shed for extra space for cows with new calves. We enclosed that shed with tarps and put big straw bales up to block wind. In some of the pens where we had young cows with new calves, we attached irrigation dam material to the fences to create windbreaks. There are many things a person can do in emergencies, with a little creativity and effort.
