Some tooth problems in horses start early. A foal may be born with an overbite (“parrot mouth”) or underbite (“sow mouth”) if the jawbones are mismatched in length. If these abnormalities are addressed early, floating the teeth periodically starting at about 3 months of age, some of these problems can be corrected.
Many dental problems start showing up in 2- and 3-year-old horses. Between 2 and 5 years of age, young horses are shedding baby teeth and the permanent teeth are coming in.
“They will shed 24 baby teeth and erupt 40 permanent teeth,” said Dr. Jack Easley of Easley Equine Dentistry, in Shelbyville, Kentucky
“As the permanent teeth erupt, sometimes they are in a bad position, or become impacted, or have ‘caps’ (the baby tooth doesn’t come completely loose and is stuck on the erupting permanent tooth),” Easley said. “The baby teeth, as they become loose, can cause irritation around the gum, and pain. They may get displaced into the cheek and cause ulcerations in the cheek, or break when they become thin and ready to come out. Sometimes they fracture.”
If the young horse shows signs of problems — not eating normally, blood in the mouth, an attitude problem, resisting the bit, or not wanting a halter or bridle on the head — the mouth should be examined. This is usually the time they start into training and learn to have a bit in their mouth, and any problem in the mouth will be a setback.
When talking about young horses, wolf teeth are usually mentioned. These are small residual teeth that come in just in front of the back teeth, and not all horses get them.
“Wolf teeth don’t always cause a problem with use of a bit, but they can,” Easley said. “Historically, most trainers request that the wolf teeth be removed, and it’s a fairly easy procedure with a young horse.”
It’s important to have an oral exam and see if wolf teeth are actually present.
“Some wolf teeth fail to erupt; they are under the gum surface, and pressure in that area can be painful. Instead of poking up through the gum into the mouth, they simply migrate under the gum and are just a lump — like a pea underneath,” Easley said. “This can cause tenderness or pain when the bit hits that lump in the gum. These are often referred to as blind or impacted wolf teeth. If identified, these can be removed. Sometimes you can palpate that area of the gum and feel them. If you feel a bump but are not certain of its origin, we can take an X-ray to see if there is a tooth underneath.”
Young horses can also have problems in the maxillary sinuses.
“They can have sinus cysts or what is called an odontoma, which is a benign tumor that grows off a tooth,” Easley said. “These can cause enlargement of the maxillary sinus cavities at the top of the head. They seldom cause visible swelling on the outside of the head, but swell to the inside.”
When this happens, they can obstruct that nostril and the horse has limited breathing capacity.
The expanding mass in the sinus can push the walls of the sinus compartment against the nasal septum and clog up one of the nostrils.
“This is something that can be seen on an X-ray. If we notice a horse with an obstructed nostril — as evidenced with decreased airflow or when we have trouble passing an endoscope or stomach tube through a nostril — we need to take an X-ray of the head and see if there is something growing in the sinus, causing it to push over into the airway,” he explains.
This can be a problem with a young horse in training, not having full use of one nostril. Impaired breathing can limit his ability to perform.
“Sometimes these expanding masses don’t get diagnosed until they are quite large,” Easley said. “Owners/trainers may think the horse is not training very well and want to wait to see how the horse develops over time. But it is beneficial to have an X-ray early. If these are treated while they are still small, the outcome is good.”
Sometimes by the time they are discovered, they are so large that treatment is more complicated. There’s a lot more tissue to try to remove, and sometimes they are inoperable by the time they are diagnosed. It’s a lot easier on the horse to remove them early.
A common issue in 3-year-old horses is impacted molars as those permanent teeth try to come in, creating a lump or “tooth bump” on the bottom of the lower jaw. These eventually resolve on their own but a few cases may need surgery. If the area is painful it might be wise to take an X-ray to see if the lump is due to injury, like a fractured jaw.
Young horses commonly have some sharp points on their teeth that should be floated, but they can also have some deformed teeth or teeth that don’t erupt properly.
“Those also need to be diagnosed early. They can be managed if you realize they are there, but you need to do an oral exam to detect them,” Easley said.
