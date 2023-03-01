A good stockman knows the difference between a healthy animal and a sick one and can detect subtle signs of early disease. Early detection and early treatment can often make the difference of life or death, quick recovery or prolonged treatment. This is especially important in young calves, since illness can progress rapidly in these babies.
ALERT OR DULL?
A healthy calf is bright, alert, has a good appetite and comes eagerly at feeding time. If a calf is slow to come to feed or lying around when the others are active, take a closer look.
Any animal off by itself should be cause for concern, unless it’s a very young calf the mother has stashed in a safe place while she comes to the feed or is grazing. A sick or lame animal often leaves the group and seeks solitude. Lack of desire to get up when approached is usually a clue the animal is sick.
A sick calf may be dull, with ears drooping instead of alert. If the calf is old enough to be ruminating (most calves start chewing the cud by 3 weeks of age) and is not chewing its cud, this may be an indication of pain, fever or a digestive problem that halts rumen activity. Cattle with high fever won’t chew their cud.
An animal that feels good will usually stretch when it gets up and has an interest in its surroundings, responding with curiosity to sounds, motion, etc. The healthy calf is perky. When traveling, movement is free and easy.
By contrast, the sick animal may be dull, with decreased interest in everything (less response to external stimuli), being more tuned into its own internal misery. The calf may stand with eyes closed and head drooping. If it was lying down, it gets up slowly or with effort. It will usually walk slowly rather than feeling frisky.
A sick animal does not expend any more effort than necessary. If you are moving the herd, the sick individual often ends up at the rear, traveling slower. The more serious the illness, the more indifferent the animal may be and the more reluctant to move.
At the other extreme is an abnormally excited animal. If overly alert or anxious, constantly looking around or restless, this may be a sign of constant pain or discomfort. Abdominal pain may cause an animal to be restless, kicking at the belly or switching the tail, looking around at the flanks, or lying down and getting up repeatedly. A calf with acute gut pain from a toxic intestinal infection, for instance, may run wildly and then throw himself to the ground or stop suddenly and kick at the belly.
RESPIRATION RATE AND TEMPERATURE
Respiration rate can give a clue regarding sickness or health. On a hot day it may be hard to tell if a fast-breathing or panting animal is ill or merely hot. Cattle don’t have as many sweat glands as a horse or human and must breathe faster (or pant with mouth open) to cool themselves during hot weather, especially when exerting — using air exchange in the lungs as a cooling system.
You can compare respiration rates of cattle. Are the other calves next to the panting one breathing as fast? Keep in mind that black cattle get hotter on a hot day than lighter-colored cattle, since black absorbs more of the sun’s rays. Previous exertion will also elevate respiration rate.
The respiration rate for adult cattle, on a cool day, is 10 to 30 per minute and up to 50 per minute on a moderately warm day. Higher rates are normal on a hot day; lower rates are normal on a cool day. Pulse and respiration rates also vary with age (young animals have faster heartbeat and respiration), activity, time of day, etc. To check respiration rate, watch the flank or chest movements; each in-and-out movement counts as one breath. To make it easy, count respirations for 15 seconds and multiply by four to get the respiration rate (how many breaths per minute).
Abnormal breathing may be audible if the animal is wheezing, having trouble drawing air into the lungs through narrowed airways, (diphtheria) or having trouble forcing it out (pneumonia) due to compromised lungs. A respiratory problem may cause the animal to make exaggerated flank movements.
You might need to take its temperature. A small calf can be held, but a large calf should be in a chute. Normal temperature for cattle ranges from 100.5 to 102 degrees F, though 103 might be normal on a hot day. Unlike humans, ruminants have a wider range of normal due to their digestion process; fermentation in the rumen produces heat.
Fever is defined as temperature above normal; hypothermia is temperature below normal. In cattle, body temperature of 103.1 to 104.6 is considered mild fever; 104.5 to 105.8 is moderate fever; 105.8 to 107 is high fever. If temperature is subnormal (below 100), the animal may be cold or very ill and going into shock.
EATING AND DIGESTION
A healthy calf nurses mom regularly and eagerly. If the cow has a full udder or is bawling because baby isn’t nursing, the calf may be sick. Sometimes a calf that doesn’t feel good will think about nursing but just stands by mom and might bunt the udder but doesn’t actually nurse much.
Does the calf chew and swallow properly, or is swallowing painful? Is saliva or feed drooling/dropping from the mouth? Is the calf unable to belch up and chew the cud? Is cud spilling from the mouth? Is he grinding his teeth? Overactive “chewing” and teeth grinding is generally a sign of belly pain. A calf with a digestive problem or gut pain will often grind his teeth, making a disagreeable grating sound. A calf with a gut problem may be bloated or abnormally “full” in the belly.
Is defecation normal? With some digestive problems the animal becomes constipated; passing manure may be difficult. Feces may be firm and dry or absent if there is a gut blockage. At the other extreme is diarrhea. Severe diarrhea in some instances (as in coccidiosis) may cause so much irritation to the rectum that the animal strains continually and the rectum may prolapse.
DON’T MISS THE SMALL CLUES
Observe as much as you can about a calf’s general attitude and behavior from a distance, before he focuses attention on you and becomes more alert. When checking cattle, get a good overview of the group before you distract them by coming closer. You can see if there’s a calf off by itself or acting in an abnormal way, dull or has unusual posture that might indicate pain or distress.
There is usually something different about the sick animal that brings it to your attention and alerts you to the possibility of illness. With just a head count, or a quick look without really “seeing” each one as an individual, you may miss important clues. By the next day’s observation, a sick animal may be worse (or dead) or the ailment more difficult to treat or reverse. Cattle checking depends on your ability to “read” the animals and detect subtle behavior changes and signals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.