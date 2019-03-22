EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two parts on stereotypies in cattle.
Young calves are curious and bold, just like young kids wanting to check out the world and see what makes everything tick.
Calves lick, chew and taste everything they can get at, from dirt to hay twines and fenceposts, or they go around licking hair off the net wire fence where their mothers have rubbed. Curiosity is natural, but sometimes gets calves into trouble, getting hairballs or plugging the digestive tract with dirt or a blockage caused by eating twines, plastic bags or other interesting junk.
Every spring, there are some of our calves who love to follow the feed truck, trying to smell the exhaust. If the truck is parked briefly at the gate or left running while we’re doing some task out in the field, these calves stand by the exhaust pipe trying to breathe in those fumes. My husband and I joke about these exhaust junkies, hoping they don’t overdose on carbon monoxide like human addicts who harm themselves with substance abuse. The calves, however, don’t continue their obsession as adults; we don’t have any cows that chase after the feed truck trying to sniff exhaust, so we chalk it up to juvenile curiosity. But adult cattle sometimes have strange behaviors that fall into a category of obsessions.
Humans don’t have a monopoly on bad habits, addictions, strange behavior or compulsions. We tend to think people are the only ones that become drug addicts, glue sniffers, alcoholics, chain smokers, etc. But if you work with animals, you know that they also fall prey to addictions, obsessive or compulsive behavior or strange habits, particularly when kept in an unnatural environment and stressed.
Those of us who raise horses and cattle and spend a lot of time in close contact with our animals have noticed that some individuals exhibit unusual behavior under certain conditions. Confined animals seem more prone to unnatural or unusual behavior. Domestic animals experience a number of problems (physical and emotional) that are never seen in their wild counterparts. Horses and cattle, for instance, are herd animals that roam freely under natural conditions, grazing and wandering, participating in social interactions. The stress of confinement and/or isolation from others of their kind can lead to behavioral changes.
In horses, for instance, the stress of being in a stall can lead to problems like cribbing, weaving, head bobbing, stall walking, stall kicking, self biting and other repetitive actions called stereotypies (rhythmic or repeated actions). Other examples of stereotypcial behavior include paw-licking in confined dogs, cage pacing in zoo animals, feather plucking in caged birds. In horses, repetitive actions have been termed stable vices, but this is an inappropriate term. Vices are undesirable behaviors such as biting or bucking that can generally be corrected through proper handling and training. By contrast, stereotypies are obsessive/compulsive behaviors that are much more difficult to halt.
By definition, a stereotypy is a ritualistic or repetitive type of behavior that serves no apparent purpose. Sterotypical behavior is seen in about 15 percent of domestic horses. The amount of time spent in these activities varies from horse to horse and may be random, or associated with a cue such as feeding time; many confined horses habitually paw or kick the stall walls at feeding time or become more intense in their cribbing or weaving activities. The repetitive action is a way they’ve found to cope with stress. In most horses that start these behaviors, it quickly becomes an addiction. Many cribbers, for instance, continue the habit even if they are removed from the stall and turned out to pasture, and a weaver may still do his ritualistic action or head bobbing by the pasture gate or whenever he is confined again (in a stall or trailer, for instance).
Stereotypies in cattle are generally not so obvious, since cattle are rarely confined as much as horses are. People usually don’t put cattle into individual stalls or pens, and most cattle are not as hyper as horses; we don’t see the same effects of boredom.
But if cattle are confined in small spaces--as in a feedlot situation, or in a small pen or pasture for calving or winter feeding, you may notice some abnormal behaviors. A common stereotypy in cattle is standing next to a solid object and pushing the upper lip/nose against it. This pressure on certain acupressure points beneath the upper lip releases endorphins and makes the animal feel good, and she stands there in a trance enjoying the pleasurable sensation.