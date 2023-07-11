Historically, putting up hay was an arduous process that involved hand labor with scythes and pitchforks. Later, horse-drawn sickle mowers helped make it easier for cutting the crop, and horse-drawn rakes could put it into wind rows — after which workers gathered and piled the hay.

Hay was harvested and stacked loose for many centuries — pitched into barn lofts or stored in big piles as loose haystacks using innovative ways to hoist and dump it onto the stacks — until the first “hay press” was invented in the 1850s. The first hay presses were stationary. Hay was brought in from the field and put into the bale chamber by hand. The baler was powered by horses with various methods, such as walking on an inclined treadmill belt. Once a hay bale reached the right size, twine or wire was wrapped around it and tied.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.