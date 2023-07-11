Historically, putting up hay was an arduous process that involved hand labor with scythes and pitchforks. Later, horse-drawn sickle mowers helped make it easier for cutting the crop, and horse-drawn rakes could put it into wind rows — after which workers gathered and piled the hay.
Hay was harvested and stacked loose for many centuries — pitched into barn lofts or stored in big piles as loose haystacks using innovative ways to hoist and dump it onto the stacks — until the first “hay press” was invented in the 1850s. The first hay presses were stationary. Hay was brought in from the field and put into the bale chamber by hand. The baler was powered by horses with various methods, such as walking on an inclined treadmill belt. Once a hay bale reached the right size, twine or wire was wrapped around it and tied.
Most of the early hay presses were built into a barn, extending two to three stories into the hayloft. A team of horses was often used to raise a press weight, which was then dropped to compress the hay. Other versions used a horse- or mule-powered sweep at the bottom of the press to turn a jackscrew or a geared press. Unlike later hay presses, these permanent models often made bales weighing as much as 300 pounds, secured by as many as five strands of wire or twine.
Eventually steam engines replaced the horses and then the internal combustion tractor replaced the steam engine. By the 1930s, most balers were attached to tractors and could pick up hay from the ground, moving through the windrowed field to put out small bales. For a while, however, the process still required several people — a man to drive the tractor, a baler operator to push hay into the bale chamber and a couple of workers to tie the bales.
In 1936, a man named Innes in Davenport, Iowa, pioneered an automatic, self-tying baler. Ed Nolt of Pennsylvania improved on this innovation in 1937 by using knotters from the Innes baler to build the first successful automatic pickup square baler. New Holland began to market this design in 1940 with great success. With these improvements, a single person could bale 35 to 40 tons of hay per day.
Thirty years later, hydraulics allowed the introduction of the large round baler. By the 1960s farmers were saved from the backbreaking chore of handling hay bales when an Iowa State agricultural engineering professor and a group of student researchers invented a baler that produced large, round bales that could be moved around with a tractor.
The concept of a round bale actually came earlier, however, when a Nebraska farmer named Ummo Luebben invented the first modern baler in 1903 and patented it in 1910. His machine gathered the hay, rolled it into a large round bale, tied it and ejected it from the machine. In 1940 he sold the rights for this idea to Allis-Chalmers. That company adapted his ideas to develop its Roto-Baler which was put on the market in 1947. Within three years the company had sold 23,000 Roto-Balers.
Today most hay growers utilize big bales rather than the traditional small square bales (except for the horse hay market, since most horse owners still prefer small bales). Many growers use big round bales because they are faster and easier to get the hay off the field quicker, but others use big square bales because they are more efficient for transport, especially when hauling big loads long distances to customers buying the hay. Some cattle producers are set up for feeding round bales, and some for big squares, so this also dictates which type of baler they use or which type of bales they prefer to buy.
