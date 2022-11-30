John Fandek loves draft horses. He’s been working with horses every winter, feeding with teams, for more than 40 years. He started feeding elk for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department many years ago, taking over that job from a fellow he used to work for.
“I’d been working for that rancher, who did all his haying and feeding with horses," he said. "That’s when I began working with draft horses and enjoyed it.”
When Fandek started raising his own horses, he had Percherons. He enjoyed raising and training his own horses; the best ones he’s ever had were the ones he raised himself.
“They know you and you know them, in a true partnership,” he explains.
The elk come to winter feed-grounds where Wyoming Game and Fish has been feeding them since the 1930s.
“Feeding with horses is the only practical way, since this country is snowbound all winter; it’s difficult to get around with vehicles,” Fandek said.
His place is along the upper Green River, between Pinedale and Jackson. The feed grounds have been there a long time and elk migrations are centered around the feed grounds located throughout the region.
“On this particular feed ground I start feeding in late November and usually quit feeding in mid-April when the snow is melting and the country is opening up enough that the elk herds disperse," he said. "These elk don’t go up into the mountains when they leave this feed ground, they go south to lower elevation where the country opens up sooner, and there’s more old feed available.”
As snow melts in regions to the north, at higher elevations, they come back.
“What is interesting is that the antelope are migrating north while elk are going south. They pass each other!” Fandek said.
“Once you start feeding elk, you are out there every day, just like feeding cows. The Wyoming Game and Fish provides the hay, and pays a person to do it,” he says.
“It’s a system that has evolved over the years, because the elk winter range has been taken over by housing developments and everything is fenced. A lot of the range is grazed all summer and there isn’t grass for winter grazing by elk. Feed grounds were started in this region because elk were getting into people’s haystacks and this was a way to keep them fed and reduce their impact on the ranchers.”
These programs got started in the 1930s and 1940s. For many years the hay fed was small square bales, but it’s hard to find those anymore.
“The Game and Fish has been transitioning into big square bales. This requires having a tractor to load the big bales onto the sleigh or wagon,” he said.
Most of the winter, the elk are fed with a sleigh because there is so much snow, but by spring the snow on the feeding area melts off and by early April he has to start using a wagon instead. Once the hay is loaded, however, one person can feed.
“I drive the team with one hand and feed with the other,” Fandek said.
“Feeding elk with teams is unique to this area because it’s high elevation with a lot of snow,” he said. “Montana and Colorado don’t feed elk as much — as far as I know they only feed them in extreme situations. This is a full-scale program here in western Wyoming, however, simply because of the conditions, the elevation and the fact the winter range is now limited.”
This is the least populated county in the least populated state, but now a lot more people are moving in.
He usually has two teams on location.
“Where I’m feeding, there’s so much snow that you can’t drive to it with a vehicle; I have to use a snowmobile to get there to feed. With two teams on site, there’s always one for backup. I use them interchangeably.”
Fandek has had some really good horses he raised, and some that belonged to the Game and Fish. He really appreciates the good ones. One year he had a Game and Fish horse that was a kicker and it broke his leg.
“I didn’t have many sympathetic thoughts about that one! It was late in the season but I had to give up the job temporarily until my leg healed,” he said.
The good ones are special, because they are your partner in the job. Some horses seem absolutely dedicated to do their best for you.
“One thing I could never be fond of, however, was a horse that was hard to catch,” Fandek said. “I’ve had some that were good at their job but didn’t want to be caught. If they see a halter rope they turn around and go the other way. Then there are the ones that come to greet you, no matter what.
“In this region there are 22 feed grounds. Some of the guys who feed elk provide their own horses, but now the Game and Fish provides most of the horses. In the past, if you wanted one of these jobs, you had to supply the horses. A long time ago Game and Fish had some draft horses, then they got out of that business, and there was a period when you had to provide your own horses to work for them feeding elk, and now they own draft horses again because there are fewer people who actually have horses.”
The Game and Fish horses are a wide variety and some are a challenge.
“For quite a few years I felt they were giving me the least desirable ones; I think they were horses that other people had declined to use,” he says.
Perhaps Game and Fish figured Fandek could handle them.
“I used a team of mules one winter and I had more trouble with them than any other team,” he said. “Some people love mules but I decided I am not a mule person!”
Everyone asks him how long he plans to continue to do this and he usually says, “Maybe one more year,” but has been saying that for the last seven years.
“I am in a situation where I feel like I am responsible for those elk and I don’t want to quit! I know these elk and recognize certain individuals from year to year,” Fandek said. “It’s like going out in your herd of cows and recognizing various individuals.”
