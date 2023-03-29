Old horses have special needs. Dr. Stephen Duren (an equine nutritionist based in Weiser, Idaho, and a nutritionist for Performance Horse Nutrition) says horses’ nutritional needs change as they get older.
When talking about “senior horses” there are some misconceptions among horse owners as to when a horse is considered “old” and needs special consideration regarding feed.
“It’s not based on chronologic age,” Duren says. “Horses age differently depending on genetics, lifestyle, show career, old injuries, and all the various things that can influence the aging process.
“In my consulting, I use a nutritional definition of a senior horse. When the horse can no longer eat the same feed it did as a younger horse and maintain body weight, I consider it a senior horse. There has probably been some change in dentition, for instance, that makes it to where that horse is unable to maintain weight on a normal feeding program. There are many feed manufacturers that make products labeled as senior performance or senior active feeds. These are not senior feeds. A senior feed has to provide the forage (fiber) part of the diet as well as all the other nutrients, because those horses can’t chew hay anymore.”
They have trouble eating roughage.
“Senior feeds are complete feeds, meaning they contain the forage component of the diet as well as the energy, vitamins and minerals,” Duren says. “Thus, their feeding rate is quite high compared to what you’d feed a horse that can still chew forage.
“For any horse to effectively utilize feed, he must be able to grind it up, reduce it to small enough particle size to be swallowed. When a horse loses proper dentition, some of that ability to grind forage is lost. Most senior products are in pellet form. If the horse can no longer chew up the pellets there is risk for choke if the horse tries to swallow those pellets. By soaking/adding water to pellets to soften them, the horse can swallow them. In essence you are chewing and wetting the product for them because the mouth is not fully functional.”
Paul Siciliano PhD (professor of equine nutrition and management at North Carolina State University) says some horses continue working and competing in performance careers well into their late 20s.
“Fundamental nutrition begins with a good quality forage because it provides calories — more than most people realize — along with adequate levels of protein,” Siciliano says. “If the gut is not continually full of fiber moving through it, we see problems—especially in horses that depend on us to feed them, versus horses at pasture and continually grazing.”
Some individuals are easy keepers and others need more energy to keep from losing weight while working. The metabolism of individual horses varies, and it can also change as a horse gets older.
Horses age at different rates, just like humans; sometimes it’s genetic. You have to deal with horses as individuals to keep them in proper body condition. Some start losing muscle mass as they get older. You may need to change their diet and/or address dental issues.
“Digestion begins with the teeth, and if they can’t do their job, the rest of it fails,” Siciliano says. “Today we have many options for senior feeds, but often all we need to do is improve the quality of the forage if the horse can chew it.”
Finer hay, without coarse stems, is easier to chew.
“Sometimes fat supplements are beneficial if horses need more calories,” Siciliano says. “Dr. Sarah Ralston was a pioneer in nutrition research with geriatric horses. She showed evidence that in older horses, fiber digestion was decreased, and protein requirements (and possibly phosphorus) might be slightly increased. Many of these horses can get the necessary higher protein and nutrient levels (more vitamins and minerals) in good quality alfalfa hay. Some people think alfalfa has too much protein and calcium and there’s still the old belief that it is hard on their kidneys but there’s never been any evidence of that. I’ve seen many older horses thrive on good alfalfa.”
Research on nutrient needs of older horses by exercise physiologists at Rutgers University evaluated their exercise capacity. They compared a group of horses in their teens with a group in their 20s.
“They determined that for a given level of work, an older horse expends more energy and has to work a little harder than a younger horse, with more sweat loss,” Siciliano says.
This must be addressed in diet. These horses need to be closely monitored and babied more than a horse in the prime of life.
As horses get older, joint supplements may be beneficial. Research on these supplements is ongoing but there is no harm in giving these and they might help. Older horses with osteoarthritis have more stress on joints if they become overweight. Monitor body condition; don’t let a horse get fat, or too thin. The body functions best with a healthy balance.
