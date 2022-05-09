People with horses (and people who shoe horses) often have a big pile of old horseshoes lying around somewhere. Some folks put those old shoes to good use — welding them together to make useful items like coat hangers, coat racks, hooks for hanging bridles and halters in a tack room (or on the back porch), etc. With a bit of cutting and welding, some people create interesting art and sculptures from old shoes. They provide a versatile material for many innovations.
On our ranch, we have many useful things created from old shoes. In our mudroom, all our coats, jackets and hats hang on a tall coat rack/stand made of old horseshoes (and it is so full of coats and hats that you can hardly see the artistic stand itself, except for its intricate base made of horseshoes), and in our back porch tack room all our bridles, halters, ropes and other equipment each has its own special hook.
Most recently, we created our “street address” ranch signs using horseshoes on slabs of wood, using the shoes to spell out the names and numbers. The nice thing about horseshoes is that they have holes for nails, and a person can just nail them to a board in the desired configuration, or nail the finished product onto the sign after cutting/welding the shoes into shapes for the words or numbers.
The ranch signs we made are now attached to the fence at the end of our driveway where our lane takes off from the main road, so that anyone trying to find our place can easily see them. Our daughter’s name and street number sign is suspended in a rim from an old wagon wheel, which gives it an additional ranch flavor in a unique and eye-catching way.
Our daughter’s friend also created a clever piece of art to nail to the side of our house by the back door, next to our house numbers. He welded some old horseshoes into the shape of a horse head, and it has an uncanny resemblance to one of our fat little mares.
So if you have some piles of old horseshoes lying around, don’t discard them; they can be very useful if someone wants to be creative and make something special that will have lasting value. If someone in your family knows how to weld, these make great material for all kinds of useful and artistic items — or you can give them to someone who likes to create horseshoe art and western décor.