Sometimes a newborn calf is stressed and exhausted from a difficult birth and short on oxygen. He may be unconscious and doesn’t start breathing. There are several ways to stimulate the calf to breathe, and you can give artificial respiration if he doesn’t start on his own.
Dr. Jennifer Pearson (Assistant Professor, Bovine Health Management, University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine) says that as soon as the calf is born, it is important to check the A, B, Cs—airway, breathing, and circulation.
“One thing many producers and veterinarians used to do, that is not recommended anymore, was hold the calf up by the hind legs, hanging the calf upside down or over a fence or gate, or swinging it around in a circle to try to drain fluid out of the airways. Fluid does come out of the calf’s nose and mouth when you do this, but it is fluid from the stomach, not the trachea. The newborn always has fluid in the stomach; he normally swallows some of the fluid he floats in while in the uterus,” she said. This fluid is important for his health and should not be removed.
Hanging him upside down to try to drain fluid from the airways is actually counterproductive. All the weight of the intestines is now pushing against the diaphragm, which makes it even harder for him to try to breathe.
Today, veterinarians recommend putting calves in the resuscitation position instead. “We place them upright, resting on the breastbone, rather than flat on one side. We pull the hind legs forward so the feet are up by their ears,” said Pearson. This helps keep the calf propped upright, resting on the belly and breastbone. The front legs can be straight out in front of the calf, or tucked under him. His head and neck are forward, with nose low to the ground. Fluid in the air passages tends to drain out.
“What this position does for the calf is enable both lungs to expand. If the calf is lying flat, there is too much pressure on the bottom lung to allow it to fill with air. This can hinder the calf’s ability to breathe appropriately. So we put the calf in this upright position, and then check the A, B, C’s.”
It’s important to clear the fluid and mucus from nose and mouth. Some producers keep a small suction bulb in a coat pocket, for sucking out extra fluid and mucus. The next step is to stimulate the calf to take a breath. Many producers use a clean piece of hay or straw to tickle the inside of one nostril. If the calf is conscious, this usually makes him sneeze or cough and take a breath.
“There is another method, if this doesn’t work. You can use a small-diameter needle and poke it in the center of the nose. This stimulates the calf to take a deep breath. It may not make the calf breathe normally but it gets him started. I also do vigorous rubbing, with a towel or straw, all over the calf’s body, to stimulate circulation and help the calf wake up a little. Also important is to see if the calf has a heartbeat,” she says. The calf may be unconscious and unresponsive, but if the heart is still beating, you have a chance to save him and get him going.
“Many times they have a heartbeat but are not breathing, and we can do these things to stimulate them to start breathing. If they don’t have a heartbeat, we can do chest compression (like CPR) but we generally don’t have good luck with that. If calves don’t have a heartbeat after you get them delivered, it’s usually too late. We can often be successful, however, if they have a heartbeat and are not breathing,” she explains.
You can give a calf artificial respiration with the calf lying on its side with head and neck extended (to help open the airway and close off the esophagus), holding the mouth and one nostril shut, and blowing a breath into the other nostril. You blow gently until you see the chest rise, then let the air come back out, and blow in another breath—continuing to breathe for the calf until it starts breathing on its own.
“There are some devices available to help give artificial respiration. One is called the McCulloch Calf Resuscitator, which is designed to inflate the lungs. It has a mask that fits over the calf’s nose and mouth, with a syringe to push air in and help inflate the lungs. One drawback is that sometimes air goes into the stomach instead of the lungs,” said Pearson. You have to make sure the airway is open and the esophagus is closed off, so it helps if the head and neck is extended. If the head is tucked more toward the body, the airway is closed off and the opening is into the esophagus.
“We are currently conducting research on other devices to help resuscitate calves. One is called a laryngeal mask airway (LMA).” This was developed for humans by a British anesthesiologist and has been in use since 1988. Initially designed for use in the operating room, it is also used in emergency settings as a way to keep the airway open with less chance of filling the stomach with air.
“This is often used in humans by EMTs when they can’t place an endotracheal tube for providing air to the lungs. This special tube is put in the mouth (in the back of the throat) and provides a protected airway. It’s a tube with a pointy end and a cuff you blow up that seals off the esophagus. This forms a seal around the trachea so that when you provide air (using a bellows-type mechanism that pumps air through the tube) it goes into the trachea,” she explains.
“This may be a good tool and technique that producers might be able to use when a calf is not breathing,” she said.