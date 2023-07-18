This ancient breed originated in the Scottish Highlands and Western Islands of Scotland and is the oldest registered breed of livestock in the world. Easily recognizable by long horns and long shaggy coats, these are hardy cattle, able to withstand extreme weather. There were originally two types — a smaller type, usually black, and a larger type, usually red or brown. The small Kyloe type was mainly in the Hebrides or Western Islands.  They were called Kyloe because of the practice of swimming them across the narrow straits or kyles separating the islands from the mainland. The cattle of the mainland were larger and variable in color.

Highland cattle were important to the Scottish economy of the 18th century. Many were purchased by drovers from England, who moved them south over the mountains to be fattened for slaughter. In 1723, more than 30,000 Scottish cattle were sold into England.


