Cheryl and Tom Larsen have been raising Scotch Highland cattle for many years on their ranch in southeastern Montana because these cattle don’t need pampering and can handle the harsh winters.
“They don’t need grain; feeding too much grain will ruin their feet (laminitis),” Cheryl says. “They can survive in the wild in Alaska, without any care and do well. They can also adequately protect their calves from predators.”
She continued: “We sold some Highland-Longhorn cross cattle to a friend of ours in Ashland, Montana; he called us one day to tell us he was having trouble with mountain lions killing his calves because the cows he had at that time didn’t have horns. So, he got some horned cattle from us. He was having to sleep in his pickup out in the pasture, with his cows at night when they were calving, to keep an eye on them.”
One day he wanted to go home for breakfast and a shower.
“When he came back, he saw where one of the cows we’d sold him had calved. There was blood all over the snow, and he was fearful that the mountain lion had killed the calf,” Cheryl says. “He drove closer and discovered that the calf was fine but there was blood on the horns of the cow! So he saddled a horse and went back to track that cat. He found the mountain lion gutted and dead. These cows can protect their calves.”
She added, “Our Highlands are good range cows. They are out on big pastures and take care of themselves.”
She and Tom used to have about 300 cows and still have 150.
“We are getting older and trying to slow down a bit,” Cheryl says. “Our grandson is here, and he helps us, so we can keep going. We don’t have to get up in the night to check on them for calving; they can do that by themselves. This saves a lot of sleep and labor! Our vet told us that if everyone raised this kind of cattle, he’d be out of business! We also don’t have to vaccinate them for everything under the sun like everyone else does.”
There’s no need, since these cattle are hardy, with strong immune systems, and the Larsens have a closed herd (no contact with other cattle). They roam large pastures instead of confined areas. They are not exposed to very many disease pathogens.
“The only thing we do is vaccinate for Blackleg in a 7-way shot, and Bangs vaccinate the heifers, and deworm the herd once a year,” she says.
These are medium size, efficient cattle. A mature cow weighs about 1,000 pounds but the bulls get bigger — even up to 2,000 pounds when fully mature. The crossbreds are even bigger.
“Years ago, we had a Hereford cross Highlander steer that was our daughter’s bum calf,” Cheryl says. “He grew up to be a pet and she broke him to ride and kept him until he got old. When he died, he weighed 2,600 pounds.”
Some people use Highland steers to train as oxen. They are smart and easy to train, especially if raised by people from the time they are calves. Many people want to buy a bum calf to raise, but there aren’t very many available because the cows are hardy and good mothers and there’s rarely an orphan unless a cow gets hit by lightning or has a freak accident.
Some people cross Highlanders with other breeds to have the benefits of both breeds.
“The problem with most other breeds is that the bulls don’t last very long, compared to a Highland bull that will still be breeding cows for 15 to 18 years — and the cows last even longer,” Cheryl says. “For them to last that long here in our environment is amazing because the winters are cold, and the forage isn’t always the best.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.