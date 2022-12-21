My husband Lynn and I started ranching in 1967 with Hereford and Angus cows. We purchased some of the Herefords from a neighboring ranch that raised purebreds, and they had horns. One of them we nicknamed Hornless Fatty after we dehorned her. Eventually we dehorned them all, but Hornless Fatty had the dubious honor of being first.
Without her horns she was a nicer cow and led a placid life producing good calves (Zelda, Fergus, Figaro). But one winter she had a serious accident and the calf she was carrying at the time very nearly didn’t get born.
Our cattle were on snowed-under winter pasture a couple miles up the creek from our house, and we were feeding pellets and hay. It was mid-December and many of them would soon be calving.
We calved in January for 35 years because our cows were on rugged rangeland in summer, where it was hard to get them bred efficiently. So we calved early and bred the cows before they went to summer range. This enabled us to breed our cows selectively (with planned matings) to our own bulls. They were bred in April in small breeding groups at home, and calved in January. They had a high conception rate, and we knew the sire and dam of every calf, and never lost a calf at birth — because we put cows in the barn to calve and we were there for every birth.
Back to my story. On Hornless Fatty’s rescue day, the kids (ages 2 and 4 at the time) and I went with Lynn to help feed the cows and check on them. I usually checked the cows off individually in my little cow book to make sure they are all there and healthy, but on this particular day we were in a hurry for some reason, and I didn’t mark them off on my list.
I would not have realized Hornless Fatty was missing if it hadn’t been for Joan — a cantankerous old Black Angus cow. Nasty Joan inadvertently saved Hornless Fatty.
Joan had gone through the fence and was grazing on the steep hill above the road — where snow was not so deep. Leaving the kids in the Jeep, I trudged up the hill to chase her back to the open gate while Lynn was feeding pellets. While I was up on the hill, I could see across the trees along the creek.
There was a lone red cow over there, lying down. Something had to be terribly wrong or she would have been with the herd, anticipating the daily handout.
I chased Joan down the hill and back into the field, and told Lynn about the cow across the creek. We feared she might be calving prematurely. We always tried to have the cows down at the main ranch — with its sheds and barns — ahead of calving time.
We left the kids in the Jeep and hiked across the creek, and found Hornless Fatty lying there — not because she was calving, but because she couldn’t get up. She’d slipped and fallen on ice; the ditch above the field had been leaking, with water seeping past our dam at the creek. Cold weather had created an ice flow across the sloping field. Hornless Fatty had slid all the way down the hillside and was close to the creek. We could see her slithery slide marks down the frozen hill. She lay there patiently and didn’t try to get up as we approached, having long since given up struggling.
She’d probably been on the ice all night; she was cold and shivering, and her splayed-out hind legs were paralyzed. Even when we put her hind legs back underneath her, by tugging and pulling and getting her onto her side in a more comfortable position, her one brief attempt to stand sent her hind legs out from under her again. We had to get her off the ice. In a few hours the sun would go down and temperatures would drop. We had to get her home and into the barn.
Lynn remembered the old hay slip that we used to drag behind the Jeep to pick up bales of hay to haul to the haystack. We hadn’t used it in years. If only we could find it, under the snow!
We hurried back across the creek, and drove home to search for the hay slip. We finally found it, shoveled off the snow, and used a bar to pry it loose from the frozen ground. We hitched it behind the Jeep, gathered ropes, a halter and other things we might need, and drove back up the creek — dragging the hay slip behind us. We left the kids with a neighbor because our Jeep had no heater and they’d already been out in the cold long enough for one day.
There wasn’t a good route to the field across the creek, but we made it through the deep snow, thick bushes, and across the ice without falling through. Hornless Fatty hardly blinked as we pulled up beside her with the hay slip.
After much pushing and pulling we managed to roll that 1,200-pound cow onto the slip. She was calm and didn’t resist. We arranged her paralyzed hind legs as comfortably under her as we could, then tied her to the slip. Lynn brought a wide, flat pulley belt off our old baler, and we put this around her shoulders like a horse breast collar. We tied it to the slip in about six places, and tied her head to the front of the slip with the halter, so she couldn’t fall off on the way home.
We slowly began to pull her toward the creek crossing. Hornless Fatty looked around in mild surprise as her “bed” began sliding over the snow. Then we came to a problem. The approach to the creek was slanted. On the way up, with the empty slip, we’d managed all right. But going back down that slope, with extra weight, we knew the slip would slide too far down the side of the hill and get caught in the thick briars — and might dump Hornless Fatty off as it tipped. So Lynn drove straight off over the brink, giving the Jeep a burst of speed to make sure the slip wouldn’t overtake us when it came plunging down.
Hornless Fatty had a brief moment of wide-eyed alarm as the slip balanced precariously over the edge for a split second, the front end hanging out over space. Then she and the slip plummeted over the edge, following the roaring Jeep. We made it down to the creek crossing without a wreck. Hornless Fatty tried once to get up, rising onto her knees, but the baler belt held securely and she settled back down.
We got her home and had to figure out how to get her into a barn. The best option was an old shed with an open side. We pulled her around to that side, unhooked the slip from the Jeep and drove behind the shed. Taking a board loose, we ran a long chain through the wall — from Jeep to slip. We pulled the slip into the shed, unhooked it, and replaced the board in the back wall.
We rolled her off onto some straw, and arranged her legs to make her comfortable. We rigged a gas heater over her, hung from the ceiling. She was chilled and shivering, but after several hours she warmed up and quit shaking.
We hobbled her hind legs with a rope, about 12 inches apart, so she couldn’t splay out her legs again if she tried to get up. We rolled her over twice a day, so she wouldn’t be always lying on the same side and getting bedsores.
Chances of aborting her unborn calf were great, after all this stress and injury, but she didn’t lose the baby. We pampered her with good hay and grain pellets and she drank from the tub we left near her head.
After two days of recuperation, we got her up, with a lot of encouraging, tail pulling, pushing and steadying. The hobbles kept her hind legs from splaying out. She swayed unsteadily a few moments, panting and grunting from the effort, then collapsed. But this was progress! Some cows that suffer this much damage and hind leg paralysis never get up again.
Soon she managed to get up and down on her own; we’d find her lying in a different place in the stall, or on her other side. It was a week and a half, however, before she was able to stay on her feet very long, and her efforts at walking were wobbly.
As her calving time approached (she was due to calve Jan. 13), we worried that she might need assistance. But she had her calf without any help from us. Mama was almost as wobbly as the newborn baby, but she managed to lick him and give him his dinner. It wasn’t long before they were able to go out with the other cows and babies.
Seeing her happily grazing, with a good calf beside her, gave us a feeling of great satisfaction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.