My husband Lynn and I started ranching in 1967 with Hereford and Angus cows. We purchased some of the Herefords from a neighboring ranch that raised purebreds, and they had horns. One of them we nicknamed Hornless Fatty after we dehorned her. Eventually we dehorned them all, but Hornless Fatty had the dubious honor of being first.

Without her horns she was a nicer cow and led a placid life producing good calves (Zelda, Fergus, Figaro). But one winter she had a serious accident and the calf she was carrying at the time very nearly didn’t get born.


