Horse brasses are traditional decorations on draft horse harnesses, hanging from the top of the headstall, against the horse’s forehead. These shiny brass pieces depicting various objects or symbols are also prized by antique collectors. Horse brasses were a standard part of draft horse harnesses in England and America. Teams adorned with decorative brasses are seen in many old paintings and photos.
These harness decorations originated a very long time ago when people believed in evil spirits. To protect themselves and their animals from bad spirits, superstitious tribesmen wore amulets and also put them on each of their animals, usually hung on a thong around the neck. The protective amulets were made from bronze or iron; these two metals were thought to contain protective spirits. If the charms were kept brightly polished and shiny, they supposedly would blind the "evil eye" of bad spirits and keep them away. Amulets were often shaped like the moon, sun or stars, which were considered "good" spirits. They were often hung in a way that they would make jingling sounds as the animal moved, which was also thought to scare away evil spirits.
Early tribes decorated their horses and camels with protective charms that jingled against the harness. Many horses in ancient Egyptian and Roman sculptures wear these amulets. One Assyrian sculpture shows a king on a lion hunt and the horses pulling his chariot have circular decorations on their bridle brow-bands.
Eventually the practice of using protective amulets on pets and food animals ceased, but several ancient cultures continued to use decorative charms on their horses. These eventually became the horse brasses used on leather harnesses.
The practice of adorning European horses began after the Crusades, when returning Crusaders brought back decorations from captured enemy horses. The Saracens and Turks decorated their bridles with brass charms (usually in the form of crescents and stars) to protect the horses from disease and misfortune. This type of decoration became popular with knights of Europe and the British Isles.
Horse brasses came into common use in England, especially on special occasions — whenever the draft teams were decked out in their best harnesses. Early designs included the sun or a disc, moon, crescent, star or heart. Later other designs were created, based on family symbols, heraldry or commercial symbols used by trades and businesses. For instance, a brewer might have brasses depicting barrels; a fishmonger might use a dolphin design. Some families used a design from their coat-of-arms. Counties and towns had their own brasses (Nottingham's castle, London's grasshopper or the boar of Lincoln). Three small horseshoes inside a larger horseshoe (all open end downward) was the ancient design of the Worshipful Company of Farriers.
Some brasses were geometric designs or shaped like acorns, birds, anchors, bells, etc. Commemorative horse brasses were made for important royal events or used at the funeral of a king or queen. Special brasses were created for coronations or other special occasions and were popular toward the end of queen Victoria's reign in the late 1800s. These often showed the queen's profile or a crown. Some were created for coronations of Kings Edward VII, George V and George VI.
The earliest English harness decorations were not brass. Brass casting originated in the 1600s, but was not used for small objects like harness brass until the late 1700s. By Victorian times horse brasses were cast in molds, and this process is still used. By the 19th century many horse brasses were mass-produced in factories, mechanically stamped from sheets of brass.
The earliest horse brasses were handmade by the village brass-maker or blacksmith, hammered and filed into shape. With the use of casting, however, designs became more elaborate. The mold could be made from an old or new horse brass to create the pattern. Then the molten metal was poured into the mold. The final product was "shot blasted" to remove roughness, making a smooth finish that could be highly polished.
The last of the large manufacturers of horse brasses stopped making them in 1810, though a few small businesses still made stamped and cast brasses. By the 1960s it was easier to find old harness brasses than new ones. A book written for collectors (“All About Horse Brasses” by H.S. Richards) was originally published in 1928 and went through many editions, with several hundred photo illustrations. Richards was an ardent collector of horse brasses and made an extensive study of their history, even searching the Bible for references to them.
With renewed interest in draft horses in recent decades, a few companies began making harnesses again and harness accessories like horse brasses. Horse brasses can be purchased new, if you know where to look for them, but old ones are harder to find. A close examination of old horse brasses can give a clue as to whether they are ancient (made by hand, with firing marks around their edges) or made in a modern mold. A genuine horse brass, used on a horse's harness, will be smooth on the back, from dangling and rubbing against the leather harness. To the horseman or collector, these bright pieces look good on the living-room wall and quicken the heart as they jingle on the harness of big horses at the county fair or pulling wagons in a parade. They are a bit of history that will always be a part of the draft horse tradition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.