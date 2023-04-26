Horse brasses are traditional decorations on draft horse harnesses, hanging from the top of the headstall, against the horse’s forehead. These shiny brass pieces depicting various objects or symbols are also prized by antique collectors. Horse brasses were a standard part of draft horse harnesses in England and America. Teams adorned with decorative brasses are seen in many old paintings and photos.

These harness decorations originated a very long time ago when people believed in evil spirits. To protect themselves and their animals from bad spirits, superstitious tribesmen wore amulets and also put them on each of their animals, usually hung on a thong around the neck. The protective amulets were made from bronze or iron; these two metals were thought to contain protective spirits. If the charms were kept brightly polished and shiny, they supposedly would blind the "evil eye" of bad spirits and keep them away. Amulets were often shaped like the moon, sun or stars, which were considered "good" spirits. They were often hung in a way that they would make jingling sounds as the animal moved, which was also thought to scare away evil spirits.


