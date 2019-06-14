There are times you might need to haul a mare and foal, or multiple broodmares with foals.
Bill Tracy, manager of a thoroughbred-breeding farm in Texas, says his preferred method is a stock trailer, with the mare and foal together in one double compartment.
“If the partitions are tall enough and you are hauling more than one mare, you can turn the mare loose with her foal. If the partitions are lower, tie the mare so she and the other mare can’t fight over the top of the partition,” he says. “The younger the babies, the more aggressively protective the mothers will be.”
But when tying the mare, be sure the lead is short enough that neither she nor the foal will get tangled.
“If you tie a mare long she can rub on the foal, and then the foal snags its neck in the rope,” Tracy says.
If you have to use a two-horse trailer, he recommends taking out the partition, to create as large an area as possible.
“If you don’t take it out, you have to haul the mare on one side and the foal on the other side and they both go nuts,” he says.
Special circumstances, like taking an injured foal to the vet, require special equipment.
“I use a six-horse trailer and make the front part into a box stall,” he says. “I turn the mare loose in the front and put the foal in the second section, in the middle. That way the mare can hang her head over the divider and see the foal. If the foal is sick or injured, it is safe in its own compartment.”
If the mare and foal are both halter trained, loading is easy. If they have not been handled, the loading can be more challenging.
“If you put the mare in first, the foal may not go. He doesn’t know where she went. But if you put the foal in there, you can get the hardest-loading mare to follow; she will always go with her baby,” Tracy says. “If it’s an optional trip — something you are planning rather than an emergency trip to the vet — practice a little first with the mare and foal.”
It’s always good to have bedding for the mare and foal.
“If we’re doing a short run from the ranch to the vet we may just use shavings, but if it will be a longer journey — more than 100 miles — I put straw in the trailer and make a thick bed so the foal can lie down and be comfortable.”
Young foals will lie down on a long trip and need adequate bedding to keep them from being banged and bruised.
“I prefer straw or hay rather than shavings because shavings tend to blow around and get in their eyes. It’s also dustier. The foals are more comfortable on the straw or hay,” he says. “When hauling a mare and foal loose in the front stall, put some hay on the floor. If you use hay for bedding, you don’t need any additional hay. During a long trip, the mare needs food and a bucket of water. The baby will be nursing and the mare needs water to keep from becoming dehydrated.”
It’s also important to see to the horses’ needs for water.
“If it’s more than an hour ride, I supply a bucket of water,” Tracy says. “Some horses are reluctant to drink strange water, but if the mare gets thirsty enough, she’ll usually drink.”