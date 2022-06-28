Dairy calves need water in addition to milk or milk replacer. How and when it is supplied can make a difference in their health and growth. Dr. Whitney Knauer, Dairy Production Medicine, University of Minnesota, says a mammal’s body is more than 50 percent water — and some tissues are as much as 90 percent water--so adequate water intake is very important.
“Fluid in the body is crucial for many functions including lubrication, metabolic processes, dissipating heat, transfer of nutrients, eliminating toxins, etc.,” she says. “Dehydration in calves can be a huge health issue. When (it comes to) water, most recommendations suggest unlimited access to water, even though baby calves won’t drink a lot at first.”
She continued: “Enough water should be supplied to provide for their needs — appropriate for climate conditions. In cold weather it is not always possible to have water in front of them all the time because it freezes.”
Some dairies don’t provide water to young calves until they are about 2 weeks old, but they need water much sooner than that.
Some people assume calves are getting enough fluid in milk or milk replacer, but this is not adequate. One reason providing water is important, besides biologic function, is that it drives appetite for eating calf starter, which stimulates rumen development.
“When the calf suckles milk or milk replacer, it goes straight into the abomasum (true stomach, where it is digested) and bypasses the rumen,” Knauer said. “Milk can’t be properly digested in the rumen. When a calf drinks water from a bucket, however, it goes straight to the rumen. This stimulates starter intake, and helps with the fermentation process and rumen development.”
Drinking adequate water increases weight gain.
“When we increase the total solid levels in milk replacer, this can impact the total number of solute particles per liter of everything going through the digestive tract,” she said. “It’s very important to have free-choice water available. When there are variable levels of total solids in milk or milk replacer, this can lead to changes in osmolality in the digestive system. Calves provided free choice water can self-regulate to help prevent bloat or nutritional scours.”
In cold weather it becomes a challenge to provide water, but calves need more energy to keep warm,and need to eat more starter grain, which they will do if they have adequate water.
“They need more energy than what milk or milk replacer can provide. Most recommendations suggest providing water at feeding time and having the water warm so the calves will drink it,” Knauer said, adding that “the average calf will drink a little more than 2.5 quarts of water per day. The actual amount depends on starter intake. The calves drink more water because they are eating starter, and eat more starter because they have water; it’s all interrelated. No one likes to eat dry cereal, and calves are the same.”
When cattle consume forage or solid feed of any kind, they make periodic trips to water to drink.
“Ambient temperature makes a difference. Calves drink more water when it’s hot,” Knauer said. “The least amount a calf will drink in a day, even in cold conditions, is about 2 quarts, and this may increase to 1.5 to 2 gallons when weather is hot. This also depends on the age and size of the calf.”
When calves are drinking a lot of milk, such as calves on automatic milk feeders, they generally don’t drink as much water, but they still need water.
“The amount of water they drink will be mirrored in the amount of starter they eat,” she said. “They will generally still drink about 2 quarts of water per day minimum even if they are drinking a lot of milk.”
There are several ways to provide water, but people generally use buckets or nipple-feeding.
“Buckets need to be checked daily in case they get dirty with urine or manure,” Knauer said. “Water should be fresh and clean, and offered twice a day. We don’t need to scrub those buckets every day with disinfectant, but they need to be dumped and rinsed daily. This will improve weight gain compared to cleaning them only once a week or every two weeks.”
Some producers feed water via nipples on a water line.
“In those situations we need to make sure those water lines are clean. Calves also have to learn that this is the way they obtain water,” Knauer said.
Regarding bucket height, calves must be able to get their muzzle clear down to the bottom.
“Some recommendations state the best height to be about 24 to 27 inches, but this depends on breed,” she said. “Holstein calves are taller than Jersey calves, so they would have different recommendations.”
Buckets can be placed inside the pen or outside at the front of the pen.
“If they are outside they stay cleaner. Inside the pen increases calf accessibility but also increases chance for contamination,” Knauer said. “The main thing is to check those buckets daily and make sure they are clean, rinsing them, and providing new water.”
She continued: “Regarding water quality, we need to think about various minerals and sodium levels, particularly if using the same water for the milk replacer. If using a water softener and sodium levels are too high, we can run into problems with calves dying because we’ve messed up their blood levels of sodium,” she says.
It’s important to make sure the water is safe.
“Another thing to check is bacteria levels, like E. coli in the water,” Knauer said. “If it’s a group feeding situation with shared waterers, there could also be potential for cryptosporidia — a protozoal pathogen that causes diarrhea.”
Some people add flavorings to make water more palatable.
“One study looked at groups in which one had no flavoring added, another had orange flavor, another had vanilla, and some had various spices added,” Knauer said. “Calves increased their starter intake with the orange flavoring, though there was no difference in their water intake. For some reason, however, they ate more starter, which resulted in more weight gain.”