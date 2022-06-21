Texas Longhorns descended from cattle brought to North America by Spanish explorers and settlers, starting with the second voyage of Columbus in 1493. Other ships from Spain brought cattle until about 1512.
The first ones were landed on the Caribbean island of La Isla Española (now known as Hispaniola) to provide meat for the colonists on that island and create a breeding herd. Some of the cattle on that island were later shipped to the mainland to create herds for the expanding Spanish settlements.
Over the next 200 years, the Spaniards raised cattle in what is now Mexico and gradually moved north with more settlements. Spanish ranches extended into the area that became known as Texas by the end of the 17th century. Some cattle escaped or were turned loose on the rangelands, where many remained feral. After multiple generations living on their own, the descendants of these cattle became well adapted to their environment and were able to thrive in harsh conditions. They could withstand drought, heat and severe winters, and gained a reputation for being feed-efficient and hardy.
Early American settlers moving westward eventually came into Texas, which was still part of Mexico at that time. They gathered feral Mexican cattle that roamed between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande and bred those Longhorns to their own cattle.
As Texas was annexed by the U.S. and became more densely settled, a lot of the open rangeland was developed for crop farms and ranches. The lean beef of the Texas Longhorn was not as desirable in an era where tallow was an important part of a beef carcass, used for many purposes. The Longhorns’ ability to survive on the scant vegetation of arid rangelands was not as important after the land was broken up into farms and growing crops. British breeds like Shorthorn and Herefords were more popular, with their ability to gain weight quicker for marketing as beef.
Spanish and English cattle became mixed after the 1830s. By the Civil War, the half-wild Texas Longhorns had an appreciable amount of British blood but the mature steers (four years old and older) had extremely long horns.
During the 1850s, many Longhorns were trailed to markets in New Orleans and California. They had developed immunity to Texas fever (spread by ticks that inhabited Mexico and adjoining regions), which they carried with them and passed to cattle herds encountered on the way. The herds had no immunity and often died. In 1861, the state of Missouri and eastern counties of Kansas banned Texas cattle and didn’t want them coming through.
After the Civil War, however, millions of Texas Longhorns were trailed to market and went to Indian and military reservations in New Mexico and Arizona and railroads in the Midwest to be shipped east. Many were shipped by rail from Abilene, Kansas, to the Union Stockyards in Chicago. Over the next 20 years, contractors drove about 10 million cattle out of Texas; selling them helped revive the Texas economy. The athletic Longhorns were hardy enough to withstand those long drives and often gained weight on the long trek to market.
In the late 1870s, after the bison herds were slaughtered and most of the Plains Indians confined to reservations, private and syndicate ranches spread over the open range and “free grass” on the Great Plains. Texas longhorns, accompanied by Texas cowboys, stocked most of the new ranches. Then the severe winter of 1886-87, together with the rapid spread of barbed wire fences, brought an end to the open-range cattle boom and the Longhorn. Fencing made controlled breeding possible, and with the end of free grass most ranchers began raising cattle that matured faster than Longhorns. Ranchers were crossing Longhorns with Shorthorns (often called Durham cattle) and then Herefords to produce better beef animals. Longhorns were nearly bred out of existence; by the 1920s only a few small herds remained.
In 1927, the Texas Longhorn was saved from extinction by Will C. Barnes and other Forest Service personnel when they collected a small herd in South Texas to send to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma. A few years later, J. Frank Dobie was instrumental in helping preserve this disappearing breed. Dobie was a writer and newspaper columnist best known for his many books depicting traditions and life in rural Texas during the days of the open range. By 1920, he was writing articles mostly about Longhorn cattle and life in the Southwest. He wrote many books, including “The Longhorns” (1941) and “The Mustangs” (1952).
With the help of former range inspector Graves Peeler, and financial support from oilman Sid W. Richardson, Dobie gathered small herds of Longhorns to send to Texas state parks. After the wildlife refuge herd in Oklahoma increased to several hundred, the Forest Service held annual sales of surplus animals. Ranchers at first purchased them as curiosities, then rediscovered the value of the Longhorns’ longevity, resistance to disease, fertility, ease of calving and ability to thrive on marginal pastures. The Longhorn’s growing popularity in beef herds in recent years has stemmed from a diet-conscious population’s desire for leaner beef.
In 1964, Charles Schreiner III of the YO Ranch started the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, which maintains a registry to perpetuate the breed in a pure state. Since then, the number of Longhorns and their use in cross-breeding have steadily increased.