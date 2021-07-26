Some ranchers have wild, aggressive cows and other ranchers have mellow animals that are easy to handle. The difference is mainly in how they are handled and trained from the time they are young.
Dr. Michelle Calvo-Lorenzo (Chief Animal Welfare Officer, Elanco Animal Health) says desirable behavior (quiet, easy-handling cattle) can be developed with careful handling of cattle. On the flip side, wild and or aggressive animals can be the result if we handle them improperly. She points out that cattle handling is a stimulus-response whereby you, the handler, are the stimulus. What you do triggers a response by the cattle. The goal is to stimulate the desired response. You don’t want to stimulate fear because a panicked cow will run away, and if she can’t get away (if she is cornered in a corral, for instance) she may run over you to get away, or charge at you like she would a predator that’s threatening her or her calf.
It’s alright to stimulate a little bit of anxiety and alertness, so the cow is paying attention to you and can be ready to move on your cue—in the direction you want her to go, but you don’t want her to be so afraid that she quits thinking about where you might want her to go. If she gets to that point she simply wants to get away.
To minimize fear response we need to minimize noise, sudden movement, or any aggressive movement toward cattle. If we move slowly and calmly they tend to stay relaxed and simply watch for our cues rather than taking off. It’s also important to minimize distractions that might create fear or cause cattle to become stressed and agitated. Like training a horse, you want to give them a chance to relax and trust you, and become comfortable with your handling, rather than fearful and ready to bolt.
The more you work with your cattle in a low-stress manner, the calmer they become. Cattle can readily earn what you expect from them, and know that they are not harmed by responding to your stimulus in the desired manner. Cattle are very “trainable” if given a chance to learn in a calm environment. They understand routine, and if everything is “normal” in their routine, they continue to respond without stress or fear.
When handling any animal, always try to make their first experience a positive one. If the first time they are put into a corral and down an alleyway into a chute, for instance, they are yelled at and beat on, and hit with a hot shot when they approach the squeeze chute, they won’t want to go into that corral or enter a chute again. If by contrast they can enter the corral quietly, with no chasing or yelling, and are allowed to go through the chute the first time without excessive force and without hurtful things done to them, they won’t have be reluctant to go into the corral or the chute the next time.
It also helps to acclimate cattle to the way you will be handling them in the future, working with them quietly and consistently—whether they are new animals you’ve purchased, or young ones that were born on your place. Calvo-Lorenzo says the goal is to reduce stress. “Essentially you are training these animals to be able to understand how you will be interacting with them in the future.” You want them to know what you
expect of them—when to move and which direction to move, and how to quietly go through your working facility.
Everything that you do with them early on is very important, especially with excitable or temperamental cattle. The more you can work with them, quietly, before you actually have vaccinate, brand, wean, etc. or sort or ship them, the more smoothly it will go. Don’t wait until the last minute, because they won’t know what to expect; the facilities and surroundings will be unfamiliar and this will elevate their stress.
Working quietly every day with cattle is important. Then they realize that you coming into their “home environment” is nothing to fear and they can stay relaxed. Only if they stay relaxed when you are checking on them can you truly assess their state of health and pick up on any signs of illness or problems.
Consistency in how you handle and “train” your cattle is hugely important, so they can learn to trust you—which makes handling them in the future a lot easier. A crucial part of this is to eliminate noise and distractions so they can simply focus on you.
Lorenzo also mentions the importance of applying pressure properly when moving or working cattle, so they can understand what you want them to do. Using pressure and release (moving closer, then backing away), you can encourage cattle to move when you want them to, and move in the proper direction. A little bit of pressure stimulates them to move away, but not so much that it creates fear or anxiety. You want them to walk off calmly, not running away.
When explaining low-stress handling to cattle producers, she talks about “flight zones” and points of balance, blind spots, and other terms that are often used when discussing cattle handling, and the importance of position and posture, to attain the proper response from the animal. The handler assumes a leadership role, but not in a threatening/frightening way, and the cattle respect and respond to this by doing what we want them to do. This is accomplished with clear and consistent actions on your part—and not confusing the cattle with mixed signals or actions that cause fear.
Typically this means using the least amount of pressure necessary to get the desired response, escalating the pressure as needed, and then backing off (releasing pressure) when the desired response is obtained. This is the animal’s reward for doing the right thing, and they can stay relaxed and know that they will survive—that you are not a typical predator.
Some producers spend a lot of time and money on facilities. Good facilities can certainly be helpful when working cattle, but they must be well-designed, well maintained, and used properly. You can’t have poor handling skills and expect cattle to go through a facility in a low-stress manner. Good facilities can’t make up for poor handling, and a person who handles cattle properly can manage ok with very poor facilities since the cattle are not trying to crash through it.
The true cost and benefit of low-stress handling is the time you put into it—to learn about your animals and how they see and respond to their environment. Take time to practice the necessary skills so that these skills become routine in how you handle the cattle.