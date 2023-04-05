Joanne and Larry Ross have been raising miniature horses for many years on their Scott Creek Farm near Salem, Oregon. They began breeding miniature horses in 1981.

Joanne had paints and quarter horses growing up; horses have been her passion since the age of 9. As a teenager, she owned and managed a string of rental horses on the southern Oregon coast and started breeding and showing horses. During college, she rode on the Oregon State University equestrian drill team, and during one of those years attended a British riding academy summer course in England.


