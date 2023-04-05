Joanne and Larry Ross have been raising miniature horses for many years on their Scott Creek Farm near Salem, Oregon. They began breeding miniature horses in 1981.
Joanne had paints and quarter horses growing up; horses have been her passion since the age of 9. As a teenager, she owned and managed a string of rental horses on the southern Oregon coast and started breeding and showing horses. During college, she rode on the Oregon State University equestrian drill team, and during one of those years attended a British riding academy summer course in England.
She also apprenticed as a farrier so she could trim and shoe her own horses and minimize the costs of maintaining her ever-growing herd. This developed into a great opportunity to evaluate leg conformation and the way horses move. She graduated from Oregon State University with a master's degree in education and taught first- through eighth-grade classes for over 20 years.
“The father of one of my students purchased what we called little Shetlands at that time, and I’d often see them at the county fair,” Joanne says. “My student and her best friend ended up being close friends of ours and were crazy about horses. The place where my student’s family kept their horses had terrible fences, and one of their broodmares died in an accident. That mare had a 2-month-old foal, and it was given to a person who had rail fences. The foal would often crawl through the fences, so they asked if I wanted the foal. It was hard to turn down something so cute, and that’s how I became interested in miniature horses. They completely won me over because they are so easy to handle and train.”
Her husband Larry had no prior experience with horses before marrying Joanne.
“Our first farm was located in a remote area, so obtaining prompt veterinary assistance was almost an impossibility, particularly in an emergency situation,” she says.
At foaling time, Larry’s involvement and help was crucial, and he became really good at working with these little horses.
Over the years, he became recognized as a source of expert information about health issues, breeding and foaling of miniature horses.
“He has often been consulted by veterinarians as well as other miniature horse breeders due to the extensive and varied practical experience he gained with our herd,” Joanne says. “His experience covers everything from health issues, routine breeding and foaling techniques to complex birthing complications and stubborn breeding problems.”
Her advice is also frequently sought. The many years of studying horse conformation has been an invaluable tool in evaluating horses for show and as breeding prospects. She is frequently called on to provide an educated opinion about the potential purchase of a horse or if there are questions about the way a horse moves and possible remedies. At horse shows, she often assists competitors with last-minute hoof trimming or advice related to the gait of various horses.
She and Larry have greatly enjoyed their involvement with these tiny horses. The minis are very smart and personable.
“I used to bring one into my classroom at school in the spring, and it stayed in a little corral we created at the front of the room,” Joanne says. “If a child received a reading award, he/she could go up and read to the horse. I fell in love with the minis and even though I was not intending to raise them as a business it morphed into one.”
Their farm eventually had one of the larger breeding herds in the western U.S. — producing miniature horses that have been sold all over the world.
Their broodmares and stallions are double registered with the American Miniature Horse Association (AMHA) in which the horses must mature at under 34 inches in height — the smallest horses in the world — and the American Miniature Horse Registry (AMHR) that will register horses up to 38 inches tall.
Raising minis was a wonderful business for 20 years. Then in 2008 the U.S. economy took a dive, and the miniature horse business has not completely recovered.
“Prices are only about 1/3 to half of what they were before 2008,” she says.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.