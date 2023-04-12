Miniature horses don’t need much care, and tend to live a long time, according to Joanne Ross of Scott Creek Farm near Salem, Oregon.
“My stallions are all getting older. My oldest stallion is 28, and his sons are 18 and 19, but I have a grandson of his that is only 5,” Joanne says.
Her barn has 11 stalls, which makes 22 mini stalls.
“Each stall has a door to turnout areas, so I can turn the horses out in the daytime,” she says. “The barn is mainly just for our show horses and any others with special needs.”
Most of the other horses are in groups of about 6 to 10.
“They have a big loafing shed, 12-by-36 feet, with a large dry-lot area for when the horses are not on pasture,” Joanne says. “In the winter, I bring all my horses in off pasture to the dry-lots (so they won’t be hard on the pasture) and introduce them to green grass again in the spring.”
This needs to be a gradual transition, from hay to lush pasture.
“We have to be careful in putting the minis out on pasture in the spring because they are prone to metabolic problems and grass founder,” she explains. “When the grass gets about 8 inches tall, I feed them a breakfast of hay (so they are not hungry) and turn them out for about an hour — then bring them back in. I do that for a few days and then let them out for about half a day, for several more days. After they are fully transitioned to grass, we keep them out for only about 8 hours. These little horses are usually easy keepers, and we don’t want them too fat. If you leave them out all the time, they will be wider than they are tall, and being fat is unhealthy for them.”
Miniature horses grow a thick winter coat and often look fatter than they really are.
“You have to put your hands on them and feel through all that hair to try to feel their ribs,” Joanne says. “Looking at my little 28-year-old stallion, I thought he was getting fat, until I put my hands on him — and then I could feel all his ribs! Actually, he was a little thin, so I upped his feed.”
When newcomers to the breed are learning about minis, she tells them to feel through that hair to see if the horses are fat or thin.
“They need a light covering of fat over the rib,” Joanne says. “By pressing down you should be able to feel ribs. If you can’t feel the ribs at all, the horse is too fat. If you feel all the ribs (like a washboard), the horse is too thin. All too often the horse looks fat, so they don’t feed it enough and then it gets pot-bellied and looks even fatter and they cut the feed even more and have skinny horses with big pot bellies — like starving children. This is the difference between big horses and minis; it’s harder to tell body condition with a mini unless you feel through all that hair.”
When the horses are at pasture in summer, she doesn’t feed hay, but she does feed the broodmares alfalfa.
“If I only feed grass and grain, they sometimes get milk fever when they are nursing a foal because they are short on calcium,” she says. “Alfalfa contains more calcium than grass or grass hay. I bring my broodmares in where they can eat alfalfa at the hay rack, but I don’t leave them and the babies in because the babies nibble on all kinds of things and are prone to impaction colic. I feed mares and foals some grain, but they are out on pasture 24 hours a day. They need the exercise and are not crowded — and the babies don’t get hurt as much as if they were confined in a pen.
“If you don’t have pasture and dry-lot minis in the summer or have one that can’t handle grass (and is prone to founder) they can be fed a low carb grass hay and a little alfalfa, keeping the diet low in calories.”
They always need a salt block and clean water. It is important to check and clean water tubs or troughs regularly.
“The crows come into my pastures and bring their dead mice — and drop mice into the water tubs when they are feeding their babies! It pays to check the water,” Joanne says. “We clean our tubs twice a week in summer and once a week in winter — using bleach and rinsing thoroughly after scrubbing with a bath brush.”
Hay for miniature horses should always be fine-stemmed and never coarse, since these little horses are prone to impaction colic.
“They have a small cecum, compared to a larger horse,” Joanne says. “A couple years ago we had hay that was too mature when we harvested and was very coarse. I ended up with about $20,000 in vet bills that year! So, I sold it and bought more expensive hay ($500 a ton) for winter. Fine-stemmed second cutting orchard grass works well. With alfalfa you have to be careful to get some that was cut early and immature, so it doesn’t have big, coarse stems. Otherwise, the mares sort through and eat the leaves and not the stems, and the babies chew on the stems and get impacted!”
Foot care is also important, with regular trimming.
“We have a large herd, so we have a system; we trim, groom and worm at the same time, and I clip the bridle path when we do that,” Joanne says. “This is how I keep track of who needs their feet done! I can tell by the length of the bridle path how long it’s been since we trimmed their feet. I hire a lady farrier to come in and help me when we do this, so we can get all 60 of them done at once, taking about two days.”
Caring for miniature horses is very easy, but proper care is very important.
