Kevin Moore’s windmill business in northern California is a direct link to the past.
“We are still making the same kind of windmills that were made in 1933, and some of those are still in existence,” Moore said. “They were built to last. The ones we sell today are used for several purposes. Some people use them for pumping water, and some buy them for advertising. One year, I delivered windmills to Oklahoma and Texas and came home via Boise, Idaho, to deliver a windmill to a residential area where a new group of houses was being built — right behind a Walmart store.”
This particular windmill is decorative, to set the tone for the neighborhood as a landscaping feature.
For this purpose, he set up a brand new 1933 model windmill as a landmark for the new subdivision. In another instance, he put up a windmill for a woman who lives at the edge of a city, and she said, “Now that we have a windmill, we feel like we live 10 miles farther out of town!”
The windmill creates an eye-catching landmark.
Windmills have a special attraction, and rustic appeal. They are a symbol of rural America that many folks still enjoy seeing.
“We did a windmill for a veterinary clinic to use for a landmark so people can find their place of business,” Moore said. “They can tell people they are on road 29 and to look for the windmill. When someone is going down an unfamiliar country road and not sure where to turn off, a landmark like this would be unmistakable and no one would miss their turn.”
He’s done windmills for movies, television commercials, museums and a winery.
“The regulations in that area wouldn’t allow the winery to put up a sign, but they could put up a big windmill!” he said. “We also have customers who still rely on windmills as their sole source of water. They live so far out that they don’t have electricity, and use a windmill to pump their water — and it’s very economical.”
Moore has been supplying windmills to other countries as well, and has been to China twice.
“I’ve had people come from South America to get parts for their windmills,” he said. “We’ve actually taken apart the windmill pieces and put those in their suitcase to carry with them; they were afraid of having it stolen, because it’s so hard to get windmill parts in their own country. There are American windmills all over South America as well as in China and Cuba. Third-world countries are realizing the advantages of drinking clean water.”
Pumping water from an uncontaminated underground source is much healthier than relying on surface water or a shallow well.
“Every time we put in a windmill and the wind is blowing, and it starts pumping water, people are so surprised and delighted, like ‘Wow! It really works!’ Most people today in the U.S. haven’t seen a working windmill,” he said.
There were countless windmills across America until the Rural Electrification Act during the Depression, when many rural areas got electricity for the first time.
“The government wanted people to buy electric pumps, washing machines, etc. and modernize,” Moore said. “Many windmills were no longer used. Then, during World War II, those windmills were the No. 1 source of scrap metal targeted by the government.”
They were heavy, and generally made of cast iron, which is easy to recycle. Scrap metal drives in many rural communities took down a lot of windmills, including many that people gave up for the war effort.
“This is what happened to many of the old windmills,” Moore said. “They didn’t wear out and quit working. We often find a windmill that’s 75 years old or older, with a worn-out motor. We just replace the motor and it still works. How many modern inventions can give that kind of service?”
Windmills have been proven over time. They have nostalgic appeal, and it’s amazing how many modern companies today have a windmill as part of their icon — everything from tractor supply stores to RFD-TV, dairies, etc. The image of a windmill evokes an enduring rural picture.