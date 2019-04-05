EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two parts on stereotypies in cattle.
For many years on our ranch, we calved in January to avoid the mud and scours of March/April, and to have the cows rebred (to our own bulls) in April before they went to summer range on public pastures.
In our steep mountains, range breeding wasn’t a satisfactory option because the cattle are widely scattered in rough terrain; cows don’t get bred up as quickly as in smaller pastures where there’s always a bull in close proximity. Range breeding meant a long, strung-out breeding and calving season. So we calved in January and the cows would breed in April, while still at home on small pastures in small breeding groups, with planned matings. We have very fertile cows and only gave them a 32-day breeding season, then took the bulls out and sent the cows to summer range.
But in these calving conditions, cattle are closely confined. During January, it can be 30 below zero at times and even during a mild winter, the temperature may drop below zero on cold nights. So this meant having the pregnant cows close to the barn, checking them frequently during the night and putting them into the barn when they go into labor. We calved in January for 35 years and our cows are gentle and easy to handle, seemingly at ease with confinement.
Yet even an easygoing cow can be frustrated by confinement. When walking through our soon-to-calve cows at night, I noticed a strange behavior. I heard it first — the snuffling sound of a cow slowly breathing through closed-off nostrils. The cow was standing with her head down, nose pressed against a frozen manure pile, eyes closed, seemingly asleep. On closer inspection, however, I could see she was not asleep, but in a trance, with upper lip jammed hard against the solid object. After while she’d quit “nose pushing” and resume normal activity, eating or chewing her cud. After watching several individuals who did this more than once, I realized I was witnessing an addiction. These cows had found a way to relieve their boredom and make themselves feel good. Some cows do it routinely when confined.
One spring we had a couple cows who “nose pushed” on an old coffee can covering a well casing in one of our small pens, when they were confined with their young calves for a few days. Even in a pasture with room to roam, if it’s winter or early spring and there’s no grass to graze (to occupy their time) and just hay to eat, the hay is generally eaten within a few hours and this leaves the cow with not much to do the rest of the day. Some relieve their boredom by nose pushing — on an old tree stump or the metal edge of the water tank. Any firm surface will do. We had one cow that even nose-pushed on her own calf when it was lying down beside her!
Stereotypical behavior in horses (repetitive actions) or nose pushing in cattle are actions that increase the release of certain chemicals (endorphins) in the body that make the animal feel good. These chemicals are morphine-like proteins that suppress pain and create a pleasurable sensation. Horses seem to be relaxed and “spaced out” after a cribbing or weaving session. In horses that crib or weave, the constant repetitive activity triggers the endorphin release. When a horse realizes his weaving motions or cribbing (which he began in response to the stress of confinement) give him pleasure, he may keep up the habit even when he’s not confined and stressed, because he gets his fix by going through these motions and he craves the endorphins.
There are pressure points beneath the top lip, in horses and cattle, that when pressed stimulate the release of endorphins. This is why a horse can be calmed and sedated when twitched (the thong or chain of the twitch, twisted around the top lip of the horse, puts pressure on this area) or when a lip chain or cord is applied beneath the top lip against the gum and tightened. And this is why cattle, if they discover the effects created by pressing the top lip against a solid surface, may continue this habit.
A cow probably discovers this addiction by accident, just as a horse discovers that his frustrated attempt at getting out of a stall (walking back and forth by the door, or grabbing the manger or any other available surface in his teeth) makes him feel better. Perhaps the cow started by rubbing her face and nose on a solid surface to scratch an itch and then found that pressing her nose harder, putting pressure on the gum beneath the lip, made her feel good. However it started, the ones who learn how to trigger their internal “narcotics” often continue the habit; you may see them nose pushing when they have nothing better to do. So don’t be alarmed if you see a cow nose pushing, standing in a trance. This is just her equivalent of kicking back with a beer or a cigarette, getting her fix.