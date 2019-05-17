A child’s first horse should be safe, trustworthy, patient and dependable.
A young, untrained or inexperienced horse is not the best choice. Even though you might think it would be wonderful for the child and the horse to “learn together” it’s better to pair inexperience (the child) with experience (a kind, wise, older horse that will not be alarmed by the child’s mistakes).
An inexperienced horse often reverts to instincts of fight or flight when startled or confronted with something new — possibly causing injury to the child — whereas the older, well-trained horse is more tolerant and unflappable.
A patient, older horse can give the child confidence and be the perfect partner as your child learns how to ride and handle a horse. The younger, less experienced horse may put a child at risk physically and emotionally, possibly destroying any interest in wanting to ride horses. It’s best to start with a “good old horse” that can be a trusted buddy. Even if your child wants to become a horse trainer, start with a mature, well-trained horse so the child can gain some experience and confidence before trying to train a young horse.
The best situation is to find a horse that’s had some good general training, rather than a horse that’s only done one thing all his life like racing, roping, barrel racing or some other speed competition. Even if that horse was a champion in his career, a lack of all-around experience could give a beginning rider some problems.
The horse’s temperament and past history are important; you don’t want a skittish horse that’s nervous because of previous bad handling. He may cause an accident because of his reactions to the mistakes of a beginning rider. You don’t want a horse with bad habits like biting, kicking, bucking, rearing, pulling back when tied, that could be dangerous. The ideal first horse is an older, well-trained, sound animal with a good disposition.
Soundness (functionality, with no lameness or health issues) should be judiciously evaluated. The older horse may have some impairments and blemishes that caused retirement from a performance or show career, but won’t be a hindrance to the easy work he’d be doing as a child’s mount. It’s wise to have a veterinarian examine the horse before purchase, to make sure the horse is healthy and sound.
Horses in their late teens and early 20’s can make a good beginner’s horse because they can often go on for many years, with good care. Some older horses may have a little arthritis, especially if they worked hard in their early years, but they can be happy and comfortable with continued light work. Arthritic joints stay more functional and less stiff or painful if the horse has regular exercise. The main consideration is to start each ride at a walk (to warm up stiff joints) before progressing to faster gaits.
The older horse may need more dental care (a checkup once or twice a year to see if his teeth need floated) and possibly a senior feed or supplement as he ages, if he has trouble chewing regular feeds in later life. Regular deworming, vaccination, and all the care you’d give any horse become a little more important for the senior equine, but with a little help many of these horses can continue to be your child’s best friend during his or her growing-up years. Most of these good old dependable horses will last until the child moves on to other interests or becomes serious about a career with horses and is ready to advance to a younger horse. It’s often the special bond between a child and a kind old horse that inspires the youngster to want to spend his or her life with horses.