Ranchers in Montana are processing donated animals and giving the meat to people who need food. Producers who donate animals receive a tax deduction for fair market value of their donated meat. This Producer Partnership is the brainchild of fifth-generation rancher Matt Pierson at Highland Livestock near Livingston, Montana.
When the pandemic hit, there were food shortages in grocery stores. One day during calving season, Pierson and his hired men were working cows, and one of them said, “Look at all this hamburger walking around!” Pierson suddenly realized they had a way to help.
He called neighbors to see if they had any cull cows. Pierson started with one cow of his own, and the next day delivered 350 pounds of burger to the Livingston Food Resource Center.
Within a month, 10 neighbors and friends donated 10,000 pounds of ground beef to local food banks, food pantries and other area community centers.
“We sent out a letter through our local feed store about what we are doing,” Pierson said.
Within three days, more than $12,000 was donated to help with this effort.
Several statewide food and livestock organizations offered support. Soon the ranchers had enough hamburger to send some to neighboring counties. After a local news station did a story, more people came on board. By November 2020, they had nonprofit status with the IRS.
The next step was to expand across the state, but with the shortage of custom processors people have to wait in line to have animals butchered.
“I took animals anywhere that would take them, sometimes as far away as Williston, North Dakota. We realized that getting animals processed was a tougher issue than we could handle. We’d missed out on a lot of meat because we couldn’t get the animals to a butcher,” Pierson said.
Even so, by the end of 2020, The Producer Partnership donated 53,345 pounds of hamburger to people across Montana and decided to build their own processing facility.
“We started fundraising and building it here on our ranch. We chose a modular system and put the pieces together, with cooling units, and hired our first employees,” he said.
The Partnership applied for money from the state and for a federal grant.
“We thought we could open in March 2022 but were still waiting for some of our supplies. Some of our hamburger equipment was sitting in Italy, so we looked at used equipment in case we had to wait too long, but hoped to open the doors soon on our own federally-inspected processing facility,” he said.
This hope has finally become a reality. By July 25, the facility had passed federal inspection.
“We are still waiting on the paperwork to be finalized, but we are now officially open and currently processing all the animals for the Park County Fair,” Pierson said.
Everyone who wants to donate animals to the Producer Partnership — to provide meat for needy families — can now bring them to this facility.
“We will process not only cattle, but donated pigs, sheep, goats, domestic bison, etc. We won’t do wild game, but we’ve already done several species of domestic animals. Early on, we could have done semi-loads of pigs, but 14 were all I could find processing for,” Pierson said.
He continued, “We were frustrated because we were missing many opportunities! People dropped off donated cows at our ranch and sometimes it would take so long to get them scheduled for processing somewhere else that some would go downhill. It was frustrating to get an animal that was in good shape and then not be able to utilize it. After the second one had to be put down, we decided we had to create our own facility.”
This is the first federally inspected nonprofit processing facility.
“We’ll do some custom processing for customers, to offset costs — working with local producers who sell meat directly to consumers at farmers markets or online. They need a place to process animals. There is a huge need for this service,” Pierson said. “... We are trying to do something no one has ever done before.”
This might be a model for people in other communities and states.
“One of my goals is to supply all the meat the Montana Food Bank Network needs in a year--about 170,000 to 175,000 pounds annually. I want to provide that, at no charge, and then contact every school in Montana and offer free meat. This would be a great way to prove that we don’t need to wait for the government to step in to fix these issues. We need to do these things ourselves,” Pierson said.
“We’ll be able to do 15 cows per day, or the equivalent in sheep, goats, pigs, etc. If we want to add onto our facility later we could do 30 per day, or 45. It is designed to be expanded. If we do 45 per day and can duplicate that in 10 states, it would be 4500 per day.”
This program will also become a training ground for future butchers.
“I want to open a school, with housing onsite for four to six students. We’d pay people to come to school, and in 6 months they could leave with a degree and a full understanding of how to process meat. One of the challenges in that business is finding trained employees and keeping them. Why not pay people to learn how to do this,” Pierson said.
Montana has about 3 million cows.
“Roughly 8 percent get culled each year, so that’s about 240,000 cows per year that leave our state. If I can get my hands on 1,000 of those, I could supply everything the Montana Food Bank Network needs — to give everybody in need and provide enough for every school in our state for one year,” Pierson said.
In Livingston, the food bank was giving 1 pound of hamburger per family of four, per week. “Now we help them give 3 pounds for each family of four per week.”
The partnership’s brand is the Heart P Bar. The heart is a symbol of gratitude, love, and respect for the land and the food it provides; the P represents a collaborative partnership of generous individuals, businesses and community leaders; and the Bar binds them all together, to end hunger in Montana.
“My goal is to find 1000 animals during 2022. It doesn’t matter if they are pigs, goats, or sheep—so long as we get the equivalent of 1000 cows,” Pierson said. “Most producers want to help, but don’t have time to connect the dots. We have a system that will do it for them.”