Ranchers in Montana are processing donated animals and giving the meat to people who need food. Producers who donate animals receive a tax deduction for fair market value of their donated meat. This Producer Partnership is the brainchild of fifth-generation rancher Matt Pierson at Highland Livestock near Livingston, Montana.

When the pandemic hit, there were food shortages in grocery stores. One day during calving season, Pierson and his hired men were working cows, and one of them said, “Look at all this hamburger walking around!” Pierson suddenly realized they had a way to help.

