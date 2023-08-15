Bob Stirling and his family took on a project a few years ago to provide protein to protein-deficient children in Ecuador by teaching their families how to make beef jerky. The road to this adventure was an interesting journey that took many years.
Stirling grew up on a small farm in northern Utah, just north of Salt Lake City. His family raised Herefords and hay and had a fruit orchard.
“What sparked my interest in agriculture was my first ag class in high school and becoming involved with FFA. I raised several kinds of animals and built a lot of projects,” he says. “Highlights from my time in high school were going to Washington, D.C., and Kansas City for FFA. I decided to go into animal science and received a scholarship to Utah State University. I met many young men there who were transferring from Ricks College in Idaho (which is now Brigham Young University-Idaho). They told me what a great animal science program Ricks had — where you could do a lot of team roping as part of your classes! I decided that was where I wanted to go.”
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints in California in a Spanish-speaking area.
“Most of the people I worked with were Hispanic and they worked either in farm fields or computer factories,” Stirling said. “After I finished my mission, I went to Ricks College and earned an associate degree in animal science. Then I transferred back to Utah State University and earned a bachelor's degree in both Animal Science and International Agriculture. Working with migrant families in California gave me a desire to do some kind of work with them and help them.”
Many of these people were leaving their home countries and coming to the U.S. to find a better life. He wanted to find ways to help them have a better life in their home country. “They love their countries, but moved here for better opportunities,” he says.
“I learned about the Ezra Taft Benson Food and Agriculture Institute at Brigham Young University in Provo. Benson was leader of the LDS Church and also Secretary of Agriculture in the 1950’s. I met with several professors at BYU, and they talked about projects they were doing overseas in Latin America to help people improve their quality of life through better agricultural techniques. I wanted to be part of that, so I went to BYU and earned a master's degree in animal science with an international development emphasis. My research took me to Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru.”
His first project was in Ecuador, working with dairy cattle to see what could be done to increase milk production.
“One reason I chose this project was because I saw little children in Ecuador that were stunted in growth,” Stirling says. “They got plenty to eat, but ate a high starch, high carbohydrate diet — potatoes and rice — and not enough protein. Even though most of the families I worked with owned livestock — cattle, hogs, sheep — those animals were just something to sell when they needed money.”
Children stunted due to protein deficiency is a common problem throughout the developing world.
“The first 1,000 days of life is most important in a child’s life; that’s the first nine months in the mother’s womb (270 days), and the two years after birth (730 days), making the total of 1,000 days,” Stirling says. “A woman’s diet during pregnancy is extremely important and influential for brain development in the unborn child. Many studies show that a woman’s consumption of protein during that time greatly increases the brain and cognitive development of the baby.”
After birth, during the first two years of life, a child needs adequate protein, whether nursing from the mother or consuming milk or other foods containing protein. Brain development during that time affects the child’s entire life — ability to excel, do well in school, earn a good living, etc.
“This was something I wanted to help with, so my first time in Ecuador when I was helping families with their dairy cattle, I told them I knew they couldn’t sell a steer or hog, but if they could increase milk production, they could give their child one cup of milk per day,” Stirling says. “Even just one cup per day or a piece of cheese would double that child’s daily protein intake.”
This could make a huge difference.
In his project he worked with farmers and the co-op that bought their milk.
“I showed them that if they could change management practices with the cows, they could increase milk production. Every morning, they carried buckets of milk to the co-op to sell. I told them they should keep a cup of milk for each child,” he says.
He finished his research study in Ecuador and the following year went to Bolivia, and then to Peru, to do similar projects with dairy cattle.
“I finished school and thought I might end up some place like Mozambique in Africa or El Salvador in Central America working on these types of projects, but life happens and plans change,” Stirling says. “I got married, started a family, and we bought a home and small farm in southeastern Idaho near Rigby.”
It would be several more years before he had a chance to follow his dream and go to another country to help impoverished families.
