When Bob Sterling was a student at Utah State University for degrees in Animal Science and International Agriculture, he needed to do an internship.
“I knew a man in the Idaho Falls area, in the meat and livestock industry — Roger Ball,” Sterling says. “I contacted him and did my internship in Blackfoot, where he owned a meat packing plant. After finishing school and my project in Ecuador, I reconnected with Mr. Ball. He had moved his meat packing operation to Idaho Falls and needed employees.”
Sterling started working there and was involved in that operation for many years. The company processed cattle and bison for ranchers with large groups of animals. He went to Canada a few times to buy bison for some of the local ranchers.
“For much of that time I was working in Mr. Ball’s beef jerky business,” Sterling says. “Looking back to Ecuador, one reason it was difficult for these families to have enough protein — especially meat and dairy products — was no refrigeration. They could not slaughter a steer because most of it would spoil before they could consume it.”
This is why many people in developing countries only eat smaller animals like a goat or sheep — and only when they had a celebration, with enough people to eat it all at once.
“After working in the jerky business, I kept thinking about my time in Ecuador and wondered why people in developing countries didn’t make jerky, because beef jerky has a stable shelf life and keeps a long time.”
Native Americans made pemmican from bison and other large animals they hunted — mixing dried meat with dried berries to create a jerky that would last a long time without refrigeration.
“I thought about the potential for beef jerky in developing countries; if you gave a child a small piece of jerky every day, it would supply the recommended daily protein,” Sterling says. “I talked about this with my wife and told her that someday I would go back to Ecuador and teach people how to make beef jerky so their children could have enough protein. She thought that maybe when we retired, we could do something like that as a church mission, but I wanted to do it while I was still young, with enough energy!”
They talked about it for many years, then one day realized that the time was right.
“Our oldest child was 12 and not yet in high school, and the youngest was 4,” Sterling says. “This was the time to go and come back before the children were high school age, because I wanted them to have an American high school experience. … We started making plans to move to Ecuador and it took about 18 months to prepare, sell our home, and move to Ecuador. We lived there for 1 1⁄2 years, and it was a difficult life because we were on our own — not affiliated with any organization. Usually when people do something like this, they are affiliated with a government agency, humanitarian group or church mission, and have some backup support.
“No one was there to pick us up from the airport or arrange for housing; we didn’t know how to live there. We had to learn a lot of things. It was difficult for my children because the school system is very different. Also, they didn’t speak Spanish when they arrived and we put them right into a school.
“I worked with community groups, women’s groups, church groups, and went to elementary schools. I made beef jerky and gave people samples. I’d try to meet with parents and show them how to do it at home. Kids love beef jerky, so when I took it to elementary schools, they loved it. I thought that if we could have a system so each child could have a piece of jerky at school it could really help them.
Many of those children go to school on an empty stomach.
“We know how difficult it is to concentrate or read if we’re hungry. I thought if we could give these kids a mid-morning beef jerky snack, their testing scores would be much better,” Sterling says.
He continued: “We were there for 18 months and paid for everything ourselves. Then in early 2020 the coronavirus popped up in China and put a damper on everything. We watched that for a couple weeks, and people were predicting how it would spread throughout the world. We experienced riots and protests when they shut the country down, closed all the roads and airports and would not sell gasoline. They closed all the stores; no one could buy groceries. People were protesting against the government, and we were stuck inside our house for several weeks and couldn’t leave. Thankfully we had stored food and water. … I told my wife that if this pandemic is what they are predicting, there’s no way we want to go through it in Ecuador. We decided to move home. My wife and I looked at each other and asked, ‘Where’s home?’ We’d sold our house.”
There were three months left in the school year, so they moved back to Rigby and put the kids back in their old school.
“We were living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment,” Sterling says. “We bought school supplies for the kids, and they went to their first day of school and loved it. Their teachers here didn’t yell at them, and they didn’t have to carry a 5-gallon bucket full of water to flush the toilet, and there was toilet paper in the restroom! They were glad we’d moved back.”
At the same time, they were glad they’d been able to spend time in Ecuador and make a difference for some of the village people in that country.
