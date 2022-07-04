Slim Buttes Buffalo Ranch is in the northwest corner of South Dakota, 30 miles from the Montana border and 50 miles from North Dakota. Owned by Sandy and Jacki Limpert and their son Brodie, this ranch is mostly grass pasture.
Sandy is the third generation on the ranch. When he and Jacki purchased it from his family in 1985, it was 7,000 acres of pasture with 400 cattle, 350 sheep and 1200 acres of farm ground and hayfields. In 1989, they purchased another 7,000 acres and more sheep.
“In 1990 we started transitioning to bison. We were always fighting weather with traditional livestock, and coyotes were a huge problem for the sheep,” he said.
They decided to sell the sheep.
“Our plan was to run 200 bison cows and keep raising cattle while the bison came into production. We found they were a lot less work than cattle, and required less feed, especially in winter,” Sandy said.
He and Jacki purchased a few more bison each year and eventually sold the last of the cattle in 1997.
“Then the market for bison meat crashed, and when drought hit in 2002 we had to travel 400 miles to buy hay,” Sandy said. “Banks quit loaning money on bison. We had meat we couldn’t sell.”
This wiped out many bison producers, but the meat got cheaper; more people started eating it and discovered they liked it. Ted Turner started a restaurant chain (Ted’s Montana Grill) that served bison and people became familiar with it.
“With more people having a chance to eat bison, and wanting it, soon there was a shortage of bison meat and the price rose again,” Sandy said.
“While we were still raising cattle, we’d built a small feedlot. We didn’t sell anything off the ranch (including bison) that wasn’t either finished meat or breeding stock that was performance-tested on grass and feed,” he said.
They now use the feedlot to finish bison. In 1997, they leased an additional 4,500 acres of grass for backgrounding young bison bulls which are finished in the feedlot.
Diligent culling has produced herd sires and cows that consistently produce some of the finest bison in the region. From the calf crop each year, they select the top bull calves as herd sire prospects. A rigorous feed trail their first year makes it easy to select only the best for herd sires, with data on weaning weights, weight gains on grass and weight gains on feed.
“There are still bison producers who think a bison is a bison, but there’s a lot of difference in quality, just like in cattle,” he said. “Genetically we have come a long ways in 30 years in improving our quality.”
“Our son and his four kids are here on the ranch. If we were a cattle/sheep outfit, the ranch could not support both families. We’ve taken it from 10,000 acres to more than 40,000 acres. We could never have achieved that growth raising sheep and cattle. With bison, we have a great market.”
Conversion to bison created a more profitable, lower-labor-input operation but took some work to make fences more secure.
“We had good fences already, and welded extensions on steel posts. We had sheep fence — woven wire with two strands of barbed-wire on top. We just added another barbed wire to make it taller,” Sandy said.
If bison are not crowded or upset, and have adequate room, they generally don’t press fences. Pasture rotation provides good grass through the grazing season.
Water developments were crucial.
“We added big tire tanks in each pasture,” Sandy said. “The pastures are each 500 to 700 acres, and every pasture has five tire tanks. We put in more than 30 miles of pipeline and 190 tire tanks.”
The ranch runs 1,600 bison cows and 100 bulls in one big herd.
“To move them, I simply go out with a pickup, honk the horn and they come,” Sandy said. “I open the gate and can move the whole herd by myself in 15 minutes. They are always ready to go to fresh pasture even though there is a lot of good grass left where they are.”
One of the benefits of bison is longevity. Cows have calves well into their 20s.
“We wean a 95 percent calf crop and these cows do it on a fraction of the feed needed by cattle,” Sandy said. “We often get 18 to 22 calves from one cow. I am 62 years old, and the heifers we’re keeping today as herd replacements will still be here when I’m in my 80’s. So we don’t need to keep very many.”
The ranch has 34 pastures, including one 8,000-acre pasture (the largest) that’s used for 60 days while the bison are calving. They start rotational grazing in May, after calving, giving every pasture a chance to recover and grow before being grazed again.
Currently there are not many people getting into this industry; it is expensive to get started. A cow bison is worth twice what a beef cow is worth, and you have to build fences and corrals that will hold bison.
“Back when we decided to get rid of our cattle, the main reason was that we had no control of our market,” Sandy said. “Our government has a cheap food policy and can import cheap beef and keep prices down. It doesn’t seem to matter if our own producers go broke. It didn’t matter how good a job I did raising cattle because I still had to take whatever price the buyers offered, and usually it was less than what it cost to produce them. That was 30 years ago and I don’t know how some ranchers have hung on this long with everything we buy being higher priced. Haying machinery is more expensive (and fuel to run it!), feed costs have gone up, yet calf prices are basically low. I wouldn’t be on this ranch if I was still raising cattle and sheep.”
This is why many farms and ranches have someone in the family working off the farm to try to make ends meet.
“When our son came back from college, he wanted to try beef cows,” Sandy said. “He bought some big Angus and was feeding them through winter and they were eating 60 pounds of hay apiece per day, plus protein supplement. After the first year, he said that if he had to buy the hay to feed these cows, there would be no money left after selling the calf crop. So after that first year he sold them and bought bison.”