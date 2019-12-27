Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series on a Wyoming rancher who still uses draft horses in his operation. This installment focuses on taking care of cattle. The final installment will run Jan. 10.
Wes Lupher enjoys raising cattle and doing many jobs on his Wyoming ranch with horses and mules.
“I haul materials with little wagons to build fence, or haul sod. With all our irrigation ditches, we need to ditch them out now and then haul the sod off to build dikes and dams. We hook up the horses to do that,” says Lupher.
He also does some field work with teams. “We generally put in alfalfa, oats and barley, so I plow and disk with teams. We use horses to drag meadows in the spring. I usually put four horses on a 20-foot drag and a 24-foot drag. I put three mules on a 14-foot drag. We drag all our meadows, so the horses have a job in every season. Anything we can hook them up to for the jobs we do, we use the horses,” he says.
“I sometimes wonder why people don’t use horses for more jobs. One rancher with 350 cattle told me he didn’t have time to feed with horses, but feeding hay is tailor-made for a team. I’ve fed as many as 500 head daily with a couple teams. They can cover a lot of ground.” This saves diesel fuel and electricity (not plugging the tractor in every night).
Lupher says his horses save money, doing many jobs that other people do with tractors. “My tractors are ancient but don’t have a lot of hours on them. They will keep going many more years without having to be replaced with expensive tractors, because I don’t use them much. I probably put less than 100 hours on a tractor each year. My teams save money, since I already have the pasture, feed, and a place for them,” he says.
“We are money ahead using horses — and the more we use them the better off we are,” he says. By contrast, the more you use a tractor, the less it’s worth. To a point, the more you use horses, the more they are worth, always making them better.
When his teams get to be about 14, he sells them. Well-broke teams that still have good years ahead of them sell well. “I keep young horses that are learning on the job. I really enjoy them, since I am not a tractor person. I hook them up more than 300 days a year and never get tired of it,” he says.
Lupher’s cow herd has changed over the years. His parents had Herefords. When he started raising cattle, he raised club calves. “We sent them all over the country and used Maine Anjou. But I got out of that business after a while because of birth-weight issues and feet and leg problems. I kept selecting my cows for more functional traits, using Simmental and Angus. That’s what I’ve continued with, and I raise some bulls.”
He has a good AI program and creates exceptional crossbred cattle. “I’m not a purebred guy,” he says. He appreciates the hybrid vigor of these crosses and blending the best traits of both breeds. These cattle do well at high altitude and also in the feedlot.
Simmental do better at high elevation than Angus, so having a mix of these breeds helps reduce problems with brisket disease. “I know several ranchers who pasture in the forest at higher elevation. Our pastures go up to about 9,000 feet, but I rented pasture one year at 10,000 feet, and my cousin runs cattle up to 13,000 feet. They lose a lot of cattle up there to brisket disease,” says Lupher.
“I see this problem occasionally in our herd, so I really have to watch what I do with Angus. Mixing Angus with Simmental has really helped,” he says.
Selective breeding with this mix helps augment desired traits and minimize the undesirable aspects. Angus add ease of calving and Simmental reduces risk for brisket disease.
“The other breed that does well at high altitude is Hereford. My dad started using AI in the early 1970’s, breeding Simmental into his Hereford cattle. It increased weaning weights, but we had some monster birth weights in those early Simmentals. We learned how to do our own C-sections because we had to do so many!” Today, using Angus-Simmental, they’ve gotten away from so many calving problems.