Predators are one of the challenges when raising livestock, and many ranchers are all too familiar with coyotes, wolves, cougars and bears. In some situations, however, cattle are also killed by birds — primarily ravens. These big birds are much larger than crows (about the size of a red-tailed hawk), with a wingspan of 3.5 to 4 feet and are 24 to 27 inches long from head to tail. Crows are smaller, with a wingspan of about 2.5 feet and are about 17 inches long.
Cam Hill, coordinator of the Livestock Protection Program, BC Cattlemen’s Association, says Livestock Protection Program verifiers are trained to verify livestock kills by wolves, coyotes, bears or cougars.
“We are also finding an increase in bird kills, generally ravens, although eagles are sometimes accused as well. This is the fourth year for me as program coordinator and when I first started I went through the records and found we’d averaged 7 raven losses per year that we verified and paid compensation on. Then we had 37 raven losses in just one year. I did some research and found articles from three Canadian provinces and one western state in the U.S. and also from Sweden that told about losses to ravens,” Hill said.
“In some areas of BC our wildlife populations have declined. There are fewer moose, and in some areas fewer elk and deer. My theory is that with fewer wild ungulates the ravens may be looking for other food sources. They are very intelligent birds and I think they are seeking other options. If there are fewer wolf kills of wild ungulates, ravens don’t have as much opportunity to scavenge, and are turning to cattle."
Hill thinks this is a learned behavior. If a farm or ranch has a problem with ravens they generally have multiple problems, though it may be only one bird doing the damage. Ravens are larger than crows or magpies, and cattle seem to have an instinctive fear of large predatory birds flying over the herd. When calves are young, a group of ravens flying over the calving ground will upset the cows as much as if there were coyotes or wolves coming through; the cows bawl and try to look up their calves, and the whole herd may be running and bawling, sometimes trampling young calves. They become just as upset about predatory birds as they do four-legged predators.
“Ravens are quick and deadly. One producer was watching a cow calving, on a grassy hillside. He was watching with binoculars and saw a raven land near the cow, and the calf was still in the birth canal. The raven hopped onto the calf, and all it takes is one quick peck to the eye. The rancher didn’t realize at first what had happened but as soon as the calf was fully born he jumped on his quad and drove up there, and found the calf was dead and its eye was gone,” Hill said.
“The year that I examined 37 cases regarding calves and lambs that were killed by ravens, it was almost always the same scenario; the eyes, the rear vents (anus, etc.), navel and soles of the feet were pecked away. Often all of those sites were pecked, or sometimes just a couple, but in 95% of cases the eye was the first strike area.”
A deep peck does a lot of damage; it can damage the brain but also causes a lot of bleeding. The calf can bleed out in a short time.
Even though the cow generally tries to protect her newborn, she is helpless to do so while she is still down and in labor—and the birds take advantage of that.
“Some of the producers I talked to had not yet recognized this as a problem and were frustrated that these calves were dead. We know that if a calf is born dead or dies soon after birth from other causes, birds will peck out their eyes. So this has to be part of the verification process. Once you have seen it, however, you can tell right away that the calf was still alive and died from an eye strike because they bleed profusely from the eye socket. There is blood all over the side of the face. Sometimes the cow will lick it off, but if we skin the calf around the eye and look at the socket, the eye socket is full of blood and there is bruising in the socket,” he explained.
“I think producers are starting to recognize that ravens can be predators and kill calves. This happens most commonly in newborns (calves being born, when the cow can’t defend them) and very young calves. They may be sleeping and mom is off grazing or at the feed ground. The calf is sound asleep and the raven lands and with one quick peck the damage is done. The calf bawls and its tongue comes out, and the raven will also snip off the tongue and eat it. It almost looks like someone has cut off the tongue with shears."
Then the calf dies and provides a food source for the birds.
Eagles sometimes hang around and feed on carcasses and ranchers sometimes blame them for the deaths.
“In my opinion, bald eagles are getting a bum rap. They are generally just scavengers, whereas golden eagles are the hunters/predators. Bald eagles are more timid; if the animal moves, they will fly away because they are scared of it. But I’ve watched golden eagles, and once saw an eagle try to knock a wild goat kid off the side of a cliff," he said.
Golden eagles are a lot more aggressive and will pick up young lambs and carry them off.
“Every year we have a few cases where producers think eagles were the cause of a problem but I think ravens are the primary bird predators,” Hill said.