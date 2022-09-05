If a farrier is asked to work on a new horse, or a young horse that’s never had its feet handled before, it’s important to be able to “read” its state of mind.
Pete Healey (Healey Horseshoeing, Equine Podiatry Services) a horseman and farrier at Los Olivos, California, has worked with horses all his life.
“When you first approach a new horse, you assess its attitude by how it looks at you,” he says.
The farrier usually has a toolbox, and this strange person approaching with a box may be alarming.
“As you approach, is the horse nervous and moving away from you? You need to get your hands on those horses (in a non-confrontational, neutral way) and let them know you are not going to hurt them,” he says.
When Healey first approaches a new horse, he usually spends a little time getting acquainted.
“I go around him in a circle with the lead rope held loosely, and start petting him — on one side and then the other,” he says. “I pick up a front foot, and then a hind foot, and most horses settle down, even if they were nervous, because they realize I’m not going to hurt them.”
This usually saves time, taking a few minutes at the beginning to allow the horse to get acquainted with you and relax.
“If you just go at them without that first introduction, they are constantly on guard and you are on guard and everything can blow up,” he says
You need to give a new horse time to feel you out as you feel him out, so you can both relax.
“I never tie a horse hard and fast, even if he is trained to tie up, especially the first time I work on him, until I know he won’t be pulling back. He may still be nervous,” Healey says.
READ THE HORSE AND ADJUST YOUR STRATEGY ACCORDINGLY
“I rarely encounter horses that are actually trying to be mean,” Healey says. “Most of the ones that misbehave just don’t know what to expect. They are not being disobedient; they are just scared or insecure. And some are not comfortable when you hold up a foot — especially older horses when you pick up a hind foot. They may have hock or stifle problems, and if you twist the hind leg out very much, it’s painful. Then the horse is on guard and afraid you are going to hurt him. You need to get his confidence back by going at it slowly and not putting pressure on painful joints.
“When I have a horse’s foot between my legs, I know when he’s going to take off, before the handler does. I can feel the tension in his leg and know he’s preparing to do something. Sometimes you need to just let him have the leg; put it down and give him a break and then start over, before he is actually fighting you.”
Knowing when the horse is in pain, and adjusting your strategy accordingly, is important. Reprimanding a horse (because he can’t stand still and wants to take his foot away because it hurts in that position) will only destroy his trust in the farrier.
“Some nervous horses will stand still, with the right person holding them, but many people who try to hold the horse start tensing up,” Healey says.
If the owner or handler is tense, nervous or afraid things will go wrong, the horse senses that nervousness and gets nervous, too.
INEXPERIENCED YOUNG HORSE
“I don’t expect young horses to behave perfectly,” Healey says. “They are still learning. If I can take five minutes here or there and help this horse learn to trust me, it pays off later. If the farrier doesn’t have time for what it might take, it’s best to reschedule for another day. You figure out what’s best to do, and not get impatient or mad at the horse.”
A few minutes now can pay big dividends later; you’ll have a better relationship with that horse in the future.
“Often if you just take a little time and go slower with a young horse, you end up getting things done faster,” he says. “Haste makes waste; often, the best way to get somewhere fast is slow, but it took me a long time to figure that out!”
It’s important to let the horse rest.
“Some farriers don’t give a young horse a break,” Healey says. “They hold their feet up too long and don’t give them a positional rest. A young horse can’t hold its foot up (balanced on three legs) as long as an older horse.
“It’s best to work in small increments. You do a little on one foot and then put it down and work on another, and come back around to finish the first one. Holding a foot up too long (becoming uncomfortable to the horse) can become a fight when the horse tries to take the foot away,” he says.
People training a young horse to stand still for foot handling need to keep in mind what the farrier needs to do.
“Owners often don’t hold the foot up long enough,” Healey says. “They pick it up briefly to clean it and put it right back down again. They need to hold the foot in positions the farrier will work on it — between their knees or across their lap — and hold it for more than just a few seconds.”
Otherwise the horse expects you to put that foot right back down again and becomes upset if you don’t. It also helps if the owner taps on the foot with a hoof pick, or puts a shoe over the foot and taps on it so the horse becomes accustomed to that sensation, and at ease with what the farrier will do.