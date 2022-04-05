On our ranch we calved in January for many years — to have the cows bred in April to our own bulls before we turned them out to summer pasture on Bureau of Land Management range. We sold our BLM permit a few years ago and now calve in April since our cows stay home on our own place. The weather is usually nicer in April, but not always. The nasty blizzard we had in early April this year reminded us of challenges in years gone by.
One memory stands out — a horrible blizzard in late January 1996. First it snowed, then got windy and cold (10 below zero, but with wind chill equivalent to about 45 or 50 below). That morning when I went out at daylight to do chores, I heard a cow bawling in the field above our house and went to see what the problem was.
The cow bawling was Henny, an 8-year-old cow with a nice heifer calf named Witsi. I couldn’t find the calf anywhere, and Henny didn’t know where she was. I looked in the calf houses and in the bedding straw along the fences, with no luck. Finally I saw a hump in the snow along the far fence and ran over there. Flat out and covered with 2 inches of snow, there was Henny’s calf, looking dead. But as I brushed the snow off her head I could hear her slow wheezing breath. She was still alive! I ran to get my husband Lynn, who was getting ready to go feed the yearlings in another field. We drove the Jeep instead to get Henny’s calf.
She was a big calf, almost a month old, and it was all the two of us could do to lift her limp body into the back of the Jeep. We drove to the house, with Henny following. We left the cow in the corral as we drove through and brought the calf into our kitchen to warm her. This was a case of what we call “colicky bloat” for lack of a medical term. Witsi was fine the evening before but got sick during the night and we didn’t know about it in time to give her our usual treatment of castor oil and oral antibiotic.
This toxic gut infection hits fast. If we find a calf in the first stage when it has gut pain, kicking at the belly or starting to bloat, we can save the calf by immediately giving castor oil (to stimulate the shut-down gut to start moving again) and a liquid antibiotic. But once a calf goes into toxic shock it is hard to save.
We had to reverse the shock. So I gave Witsi an injection of dexamethasone and called a young veterinarian who was working for our vet, Dr. Cope, and lived just 3 miles from our ranch; it was early morning and she hadn’t gone to the clinic yet. We wanted some help to give this calf intravenous fluids. Her jugular vein was nearly collapsed and we weren’t having much luck. While we were waiting for the young vet to arrive, I put a stomach tube into Witsi and gave her 6 ounces of castor oil and a dose of neomycin sulfate solution to fight the infection and hopefully start the gut working again.
The vet came to our place, and worked for an hour trying to get fluids into Witsi, on our kitchen floor. She managed to get the needle into the jugular vein long enough to run one liter of fluid in, but the needle and catheter kept slipping out of the vein. She couldn’t get it in again even after making an incision through skin and tissue to the vein.
Finally she gave up and went to work at the clinic. The calf was still alive, but deep in shock. We put heating pads on Witsi and electric heaters beside her, trying to warm her, while we rubbed and massaged her body to help her failing circulation. By that time she was dry but still very cold from being covered with snow all night and in shock. Her body temperature was too low to register on my thermometer.
But Witsi hung on to life, and we didn’t want to give up. So we called Dr. Cope and asked if he thought there was any chance for the calf. He said he would try to get intravenous fluids into her if we brought her in. So we loaded the calf into the back of a covered pickup, and put warm towels over her for the trip to town. Cope managed to get a catheter into the jugular vein and put several more liters of fluid into her.
By evening Witsi was out of shock, conscious again, with her head up. She was urinating (she was rehydrated and her kidneys were still working!), and passing large quantities of watery diarrhea. Cope called to let us know Witsi was out of critical danger and we could bring her home.
After we got Witsi home in our kitchen, we gave her a half gallon of fluid and electrolytes by stomach tube. Her temperature was up to normal, and within a couple hours she was able to stand. We took her out to the barn and put her mother with her. It was a happy reunion, though Witsi was still too weak to nurse. We milked out the cow so Henny wouldn’t have such a full udder, and gave Witsi more fluid and electrolytes the next morning. She was nursing her mother again by noon.
Over the next two days we gave her fluids several times, and milked out the cow one more time. We kept Witsi on antibiotics to help prevent pneumonia, and combat the joint infection she developed from toxemia and septic arthritis. For several days she didn’t want to stand or walk around because her leg joints hurt. We asked Cope about this, and he said the toxins circulating in her body while she was in shock had affected her joints, just as if she’d had septicemia from navel ill.
So we kept her on antibiotics until she had no more signs of joint pain, for we didn’t want her to relapse and possibly be permanently crippled by the joint lameness. We also rubbed DMSO on her fetlock joints, knees and hocks, every day for the first week to help increase circulation and combat the inflammation, stiffness and soreness.
Through it all, she got to know us well, and grew up to be one of the smartest and nicest-looking heifers on the ranch. She probably had some joint damage; her pasterns and fetlock joints were too upright and she walked with slight stiffness. But she traveled OK and had no trouble running and bucking when she felt like it.
Because her mom was one of our best cows, we decided to keep Witsi. She stayed in the herd and had a number of excellent calves. She had a good attitude about life, and was easy to handle when she calved — and felt right at home in the calving barn since she lived in there for over a month. We get attached to all our critters, but especially the ones we become intimately acquainted with, like Witsi. When you spend this kind of time and effort with an animal, it becomes special.
We don’t get this closely acquainted with them all (thank goodness) but the ones like Witsi made us glad we are in the cow business — and able to save one that would have otherwise died — and to be privileged to get to know them so well. It was an opportunity to gain more insight into the fascinating mind of a very smart little cow.