Three generations of the Hammond family have been raising cattle on Robbins Island and Walker Island off the coast of Tasmania for more than 50 years and breeding Wagyu since the early 1990s. Robbins Island is the largest freehold island in Australian territory. It is 25,000 acres in size, near the northwestern tip of Tasmania (the large island state south of Australia). Walker Island lies to the north of it and is 4,300 acres. The Hammond family also have a 450-acre property at Montagu, Tasmania, which serves as their base of operations.
Brothers John and Keith, along with their families, utilize Robbins and Walker islands for pasture because these islands are only separated from the Tasmanian mainland, and from each other, by a series of sandbars and tidal channels. At low tide, with coaxing and good horses, cattle can swim from one part of the ranch to another, which they do 12 to 15 times each year. To assist with these crossings, the Hammonds call upon local horsemen and women who enjoy being a part of these unique cattle drives. Usually, the riders who show up for these events are enough to move the stock, with about one horse to every 50 head of cattle.
The Hammond operation is famous for these spectacular cattle drives in which the cattle are walked across thin ribbons of sand at low tide. To take cattle from pasture to pasture, groups of horsemen swim the animals through saltwater channels to move them between grazing areas or over to the Tasmanian mainland.
HOW IT ALL BEGAN
Eugene Hammond was an American World War II pilot from Oklahoma who befriended several Australians during the war. He later traveled to the 1956 Melbourne Olympics to visit them. That’s where he met his wife-to-be, Mary Holyman, a young lady whose family had made money in shipping out of Launceston, Tasmania. The Holyman family had purchased Robbins and Walker islands in 1916.
A few years after their marriage, Eugene and Mary bought the islands from her family and leased them out, while they farmed wheat in Oklahoma for almost two decades. In the early 1980s, they returned with their family (sons John, Keith and Chauncey) to run the Robbins Island beef operation.
When their father died in 1991, Keith and John decided to move into a different kind of beef market, since prices for traditional beef weren’t very high. They figured Asia would be their main market and Wagyu would be the best breed for that market. They took advantage of an opportunity to import 200 frozen Wagyu embryos from Canada and the U.S., which they put into surrogate Angus cows.
In subsequent years, the Hammond brothers have produced more than 50,000 embryos. With flushing for embryos every two to three months, their best cow has produced 150 live calves raised by surrogate mothers, before she naturally produced her first calf. Over the years, the Hammond family added to those initial embryos with semen from the U.S. and Australia and slowly built up a herd of 2000 Wagyu females.
The Hammonds were among the earliest Australians to enter the Wagyu business.
At that time, this novel breed was scorned by traditional cattle producers, but due to lack of profitability in conventional beef production, the gamble on Wagyu was a move to try to stay in the farming business. It has been a long road, but is starting to pay off.
THE BREEDING PROGRAM
Today, Alex Hammond, Keith’s oldest son, is general manager of the family operation. He works closely with his partner Lucy, brother Chauncey, sister Sarah and cousin Ben, who are all involved in producing premium beef for their brand: Robbins Island Wagyu.
Their fathers, Keith and John, built the beef business and Wagyu herd and are still involved. They have produced Wagyu for numerous markets, including Australia and Japan. Currently the Hammonds run about 2,000 purebred Wagyu cows on Robbins Island. Through the cold, wet winter months the pregnant cows are pushed onto the bush country and wander freely between Robbins and Walker islands. About 1,200 of the cows are bred by artificial insemination in December to produce a spring calf crop. The rest of the herd is bred in June/July for Autumn calving.
To ensure a beef supply year-round, animals destined for slaughter are constantly weighed and sorted into similar weight groups. To keep consistent weight in the young stock, the Hammond’s grow forage crops which are strip grazed and supplemented with hay in winter. The rest of the year, cattle graze lush pasture on Robbins Island before heading to the feedlot.
HARVEST AND MEAT SALES
Every six weeks the Hammonds have a cattle drive and bring 120 of the largest animals off Robbins Island, to have a continual flow of cattle into the feedlot.
Timing it with the tides, the cattle are walked to the western edge of Robbins Island and cross a shallow channel and end up on the beach going east. They travel 6 miles along the beach through a couple crossing points until they get to the family property at Montagu — on the northwest coast of Tasmania.
This is where the seedstock herd is located, and where steers and terminal heifers are transported to a feedlot at Bunnaloo in southern New South Wales. Steers go on feed at 18-22 months of age, typically weighing about 880 pounds. They are fed 450 days before being transported back to Greenham processing facility at Smithton, Tasmania, where Greenham handles the processing and marketing of Robbins Island Wagyu. Every animal sold through the program started out on Robbins Island.
The processing facility regularly brings butchers and chefs to the island to familiarize them with the Robbins Island story, since many people today are interested in the pasture-to-plate history of the animals. About 20 percent of Hammonds’ branded beef stays in Australia and is found in restaurants and high-end butcher shops in Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. There is also strong export demand; much of the Robbins Island Tasmanian Wagyu is sold to Taiwan, China and Korea. The meat is great and the story of how these animals are raised is unique. The beef customers enjoy knowing the Robbins Island Wagyu story.