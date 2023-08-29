Rats and mice can do a lot of damage in a barn, feed room or tack room. They eat feed and contaminate it, chew on tack, and carry disease. Ways to keep them out include steel wool pushed into odd-shaped cracks or using screen or concrete to seal any holes larger than a quarter-inch in diameter. Rodents often enter through openings next to water pipes, vents or under doors.
Check walls and flooring to make sure there are no cracks or separations in corners where rodents could get through. Make sure windows and doors close tightly. Store feed in metal or thick plastic containers (that rodents can’t chew through) with tight-fitting lids.
There is usually food readily available in barns or stables, making it difficult to attract them to rodenticide baits. One tactic is to eliminate shelter — any place they might nest, hide from predators or hide during daytime. Even if you have barn cats, if mice are in the walls the cats can’t get to them. You can attempt to reduce numbers with traps or rodenticides but one way to prevent large infestations is to keep weeds and tall grass away from buildings so rodents don’t have protection from predators as they go in and out. If they have to cross open space, they are more vulnerable.
Mice can slip under a door or into a wall if there’s more than a quarter-inch gap. It’s hard to keep mice out because they can go through very small spaces. Young rats can squeeze through a half-inch gap. Rats and mice can enlarge existing gaps or holes by gnawing. They can even gnaw through softer metals such as aluminum and copper flashing, so you may need to use heavier materials such as galvanized steel flashing, or galvanized hardware cloth of quarter- or half-inch mesh size.
Rodenticides can work, and many people use them successfully, but retail rat and mouse baits have become increasingly restricted in recent years.
If you have a continual problem with rodents, and buildings that are difficult to rodent-proof, a maintenance program — keeping rodenticides continually present in bait stations — can help hold down the population. The trick is to provide them with something they like to eat and located more conveniently than other food choices. Be careful you don’t allow access to baits by non-target wildlife, cats, dogs, horses or livestock.
Inexpensive wooden snap traps (mouse or rat size) are safer than poison. Mice are less suspicious than rats and more easily attracted to traps. If you are persistent and tricky you can also catch rats. Use several traps and place them where there is evidence of rodent activity and droppings. Position them so the rodent must travel directly over the trigger. Use wire to secure traps to overhead rafters, beams or pipes if you are trying to catch roof rats or pack rats.
A trap set along a wall should extend at a right angle, with the trigger end nearly touching the wall. Placing at right angles to the wall along the rodent’s path is more apt to catch him than placing it parallel, since the animal uses whiskers to follow the wall; he is more apt to feel his way around a parallel trap and miss it.
If using glue boards (sticky traps) or snap traps, place them in pairs. If the rodent jumps over the first one, he may land on the second. If he gets the bait from a snap trap, he may be less cautious by the time he tries the second one and may get caught.
Reusing snap traps makes them user-friendly. The rodent smell encourages these critters to use them and dispels their suspicions. You’ll also have more luck if you just put bait on them at first to get the rodents accustomed to eating there, before you set the traps. Then they’ll be less careful, and more easily caught.
Use fresh bait. If bait gets stale, change it. Stale food has less odor to entice rodents. Nearly any food will work — peanut butter, nut meats, bacon, dried fruit (raisons), a hunk of bread with butter on it. Cheese works if you tie it to the trap so the rodent can’t depart with it. Tie solid baits to the trap trigger with thread or string so the rodent can’t gently nibble it off without springing the trap.
If a rat won’t take regular bait (too suspicious), try a muskrat trap covered with a handkerchief or piece of sheet. Rats are curious and usually investigate something new and get caught. Anchor the trap securely so he can’t run off with it, if caught by a leg.
Other types of traps include flip boxes, which toss mice into an escape-proof container when they pass over a triggering mechanism or go into the hole in the side of the box. These traps work for mice if placed along their runways or next to their holes. Traps present less risk than poisons, for pets or children — but have the disadvantage of being labor intensive. You need to check them daily and reset or rebait them, removing any dead rodents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.