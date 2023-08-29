Rats and mice can do a lot of damage in a barn, feed room or tack room. They eat feed and contaminate it, chew on tack, and carry disease. Ways to keep them out include steel wool pushed into odd-shaped cracks or using screen or concrete to seal any holes larger than a quarter-inch in diameter. Rodents often enter through openings next to water pipes, vents or under doors.

Check walls and flooring to make sure there are no cracks or separations in corners where rodents could get through. Make sure windows and doors close tightly. Store feed in metal or thick plastic containers (that rodents can’t chew through) with tight-fitting lids.


