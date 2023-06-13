Most accidents happen when people handling cattle don’t understand basic cow psychology. They may be in the wrong place at the wrong time or trying to force an animal to do something it doesn’t understand. Cattle can be dangerous when handled in a confined area if they panic. Their reaction to a perceived threat to their safety is to flee or fight, and if they don’t have room to run away they attack. Wild, nervous cattle are dangerous in close quarters — a small corral or barn stall — because they panic quicker and need a lot more room. They may become defensive and charge at you, even if you are some distance away. Accidents at calving time occur if a cow considers you a threat to her calf.
Even when working with gentle cattle, make sure you have room to dodge aside if a cow backs into you or turns around when you try to put her into a chute, for instance. Don’t be where you could get run over or smashed into the fence. Even a calm cow may kick if you come up behind her suddenly or poke her with a stick.
If you know the animals, you can be more prepared for what they might do. Putting two individuals into a corral together that don’t get along may lead to a fight, and they may be so busy fighting that they don’t pay attention to you. If you get in the way, they may crash into you if one pushes the other, or one may suddenly whirl away from a charge and run right over you if you’re too close.
When you know the individuals, you can generally predict what they’ll do in certain situations and handle them accordingly. If you’re trying to handle cattle you don't know, it helps to be able to read their body language. This gives a clue to what they are thinking and you can anticipate their next action.
Cattle are front-heavy and use the head and neck for balance; watching the head and shoulders of an animal will tell you which way it is about to move. Cattle are somewhat methodical in their actions; once an animal shifts its balance to move, it will move that direction.
You can also determine a cow’s thoughts by her head position and eyes — to know if she is calm, frightened or angry. A cow with her head up and alert and giving you a steady stare may mean she is aggressive, ready to stand her ground and fight. She may charge at you. If her eyes are rapidly moving, she may be nervous. If her eyes are moving slowly, she may still be evaluating you.
A cow that shakes her head at you is upset and angry. This is a threat gesture. An animal that bows its head and neck is defensive and prepared to fight; this is a posture taken by a bull or cow when sizing up an adversary — prepared to charge or to counter and deflect a head charge. Cattle that show this behavior may be dangerous.
If an animal you do not know makes aggressive gestures, back away slowly to give it more space, but do NOT run. Any sudden movement may cause the animal to charge at you or chase you. If this is an animal you know, and it should respect you, stand still and project your most firm, dominating thoughts, showing by your body language that you are not afraid and that you are boss. When you work with a potentially aggressive animal, always carry a stick or some kind of weapon to give you a psychological advantage and convey your dominance. Like the horns of a boss cow, the weapon is your outward show of strength; you won’t have to use it if the animal respects you.
If an animal does charge, yell. Cattle have sensitive ears, and a high-pitched scream may temporarily distract or make them pause. This may give you a chance to dodge away. If you are handling a placid animal in close quarters (such as one that has no fear of you) and it tries to bunt or push on you with its head, grab an ear and twist it. This will usually cause the animal to back off or move its head away from you.
Some management tasks (such as vaccination, dehorning, administering medication, putting in ear tags, etc.) require that the animal be restrained. Even a pet cow will not stand still for something that causes pain, discomfort or annoyance. It is safer, and less stressful to the animal, to take time to properly immobilize her. Though it might seem quicker to just walk up and squirt the pinkeye spray into her eye, for instance, she won’t understand that you are trying to help. She may run off or sling her head away from you or hurt you in her attempts to avoid the annoyance. It’s best to quietly restrain her BEFORE you try to apply the medication.
A gentle cow that is halter trained can be tied up for some procedures, but usually it’s best to restrain the animal in a chute, head-catcher or stanchion. Any animal that is NOT gentle should be restrained in a proper squeeze chute.
When moving several cattle through a runway (for vaccinations or delousing, deworming), don’t jam too many in at once or some may try to rear up over the ones in front of them. When moving an animal through the runway, stay behind its shoulder to encourage it to move forward.
Any time you can handle cattle without them running (to try to get away) or becoming upset, you minimize stress — and keep them in a better frame of mind for cooperating next time. If they associate being “captured” with lots of yelling, running, whipping, dogs barking and biting them, etc., they will balk at going into the corral, chute or barn in the future. Handling cattle calmly and quietly makes it easier on you and on them and trains them to be cooperative instead of evasive.
