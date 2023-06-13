grandkids helping move cattle

Heather Smith Thomas's grandkids help move a herd of cattle through the barnyard.

 Heather Smith Thomas/For Farm & Ranch

Most accidents happen when people handling cattle don’t understand basic cow psychology. They may be in the wrong place at the wrong time or trying to force an animal to do something it doesn’t understand. Cattle can be dangerous when handled in a confined area if they panic. Their reaction to a perceived threat to their safety is to flee or fight, and if they don’t have room to run away they attack. Wild, nervous cattle are dangerous in close quarters — a small corral or barn stall — because they panic quicker and need a lot more room. They may become defensive and charge at you, even if you are some distance away. Accidents at calving time occur if a cow considers you a threat to her calf.

Even when working with gentle cattle, make sure you have room to dodge aside if a cow backs into you or turns around when you try to put her into a chute, for instance. Don’t be where you could get run over or smashed into the fence. Even a calm cow may kick if you come up behind her suddenly or poke her with a stick.


