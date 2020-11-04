Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series on a very special saddle. The second installment on passing the saddle through several generations will run on Nov. 20
On our ranch we use horses for moving and working cattle, and riding to our upper mountain pasture to check fences, gates and water troughs. We have a variety of saddles we acquired over the years, and some that my husband and I had before we were married.
We recently gave our little child’s saddle to our son Michael and his wife Carolyn, to take with them the next time they are able to go back to Canada to see their daughter (our granddaughter) and her family. Young Heather is our oldest granddaughter and she has two little boys. Joseph is 3 1/2 and his baby brother James is 10 months old. The little saddle will be just right for Joseph. He’s already been riding bareback and using a larger saddle (which isn’t easy because the stirrups are too long). This child’s saddle will be safer for him because he’ll have stirrups that fit him. He is tall and long-legged for his age, and can start riding this small saddle.
It has a long history. My parents bought it for my little sister when she was 5 years old (in 1960) and she rode it until she was 12. We don’t know exactly how old the saddle is; it wasn’t new when my parents bought it for my little sister, but it was in good shape. It was a child’s saddle made by the Fred Mueller Saddlery & Harness Company, a famous old saddle shop with a reputation for well-made ranch saddles.
Years ago, our good friends, Velma and Jerry Ravndal started a mounted drill team for young riders in the early 1950’s called the Rancho Kids, and then started the first 4-H horse club in Idaho in 1958. Velma had a Fred Mueller saddle that she bought during the 1940’s and it was her favorite saddle. She rode it for many years, until she quit riding when she was nearly 80 years old.
That saddle company made excellent tack for 70 years. Fred Mueller started it in 1891 in Denver Colorado. He was born about the time the Civil War ended, in St. Louis Missouri and then traveled west to Denver where he lived until his death in 1924. The saddle company he started was in business until the early 1960’s as a premiere supplier of everything a rancher needed--from saddles to ranch wear.
The company was renamed Fred Mueller Saddles & Ranchwear in 1917 when Fred Mueller sold the company to his employees. He believed that a cowboy should be able to satisfy all his needs in one place, and this led to his employees renaming the company to reflect that fact.
They sold a wide variety of cowboy gear including saddles, spurs, and all kinds of horse tack, gun leather, chaps, hats, and boots. The company was originally located within a couple blocks of the first Wells Fargo Office in Denver, and near another famous saddle maker, The Hermann H. Heiser Saddle Company. The Fred Mueller Saddlery & Harness Company was always known for building a strong sturdy dependable saddle that any cowboy could rely on anytime.
The little Fred Mueller “children’s saddle” that my parents bought has stood the test of time and many miles. My little sister rode it for 6 years and it went a lot of miles
on our old ranch horses with her aboard. After she grew up and graduated to larger saddles, the saddle ended up at our ranch where my own kids (Michael and Andrea) both learned to ride with it, and later their own children. And now it’s time to pass it along to the next generation.