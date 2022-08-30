Many commercial cattlemen take advantage of heterosis (hybrid vigor) by utilizing crossbreeding or composites. The benefits of crossbreeding include breed complementation (combining desired traits from two or more breeds, to gain characteristics that were lacking in one of the parent breeds) and heterosis. No breed has all the production traits you might desire in your herd, so careful crossbreeding can add the traits you want from a different breed and overcome some of the weaknesses of each breed, producing animals that exhibit more of the desired qualities.
A composite is an animal created by mating two animals that have crossbred parents of similar breeding; in other words the breed “mix” is the same in sire and dam and has been standardized into a predictable blend over several generations of breeding crossbred to crossbred. The composite animals are all the same percentage of certain breeds, such as half and half of two breeds, or 3/8 of one breed and 5/8 of another, or a certain blend of three or more breeds. Some of the first composites in the U.S. were Brangus (a stabilized percentage of Angus and Brahman), Santa Gertrudis (a mix of Shorthorn and Brahman) and Beefmaster (Brahman, Shorthorn and Hereford).
One of the first Canadian composites was started in 1959 by Dr. Donald Shaver. His mix of breeds was stabilized into a uniform blend by 1985, using different types of red cattle. These included several British breeds — Galloway, Highland, Red Devon, South Devon and Lincoln Red — and several European breeds that included Gelbvieh, Salers, Blonde d'Aquitaine and Maine Anjou.
These composite animals are dark red in color and are average size (not too large or small), selectively bred to finish on grass, with no grain. The Shaver blend contains no Angus, Herford, Simmental, Charlois or Limousin. Thus, the composite contains none of the most common breeds, so it makes a good outcross on those breeds, with maximum amount of hybrid vigor.
Dr. Shaver was scientifically creating what he felt was the best blend of genetics to create the ideal beef animal. He was also a poultry breeder. Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1920, Shaver’s interest in poultry breeding began when he was 12, followed three years later by the launch of his own small hatchery that he called Grand Valley Breeders. He participated in the Standard Egg Laying Test of the day in both Canada and the U.S.
From 1940 to 1945, Shaver served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Armored Corps, first in Africa, then Italy and Western Europe. At the end of the war, he was a regimental commanding officer, and in peacetime, he maintained his connection with the military as an Honorary Colonel. The military discipline he gained during the war was instrumental in developing his work ethic which became characteristic of his management style later on. When he returned from the war in 1946, he revived his hatchery and bought poultry from other breeders.
After witnessing hunger and destruction during the war, Dr. Shaver’s long term goal was to improve animal production systems, especially thorough breeding. In 1954 the Shaver Starcross 288 White Leghorn layer surpassed other breeds by producing an average of 290 eggs per chicken per year. After this success, he export marketed chickens to the U.S., South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. When he retired as CEO of Shaver Poultry Breeding Farms in 1985, his company was operating in 94 countries. Bloodlines derived from the Shaver Starcross 288 were producing more than a quarter of the world’s white and brown eggs and approximately 15 percent of the world’s chicken meat.
Believing that some of the same breeding principles he used with poultry could be applied to beef cattle, he undertook a 25-year project to produce a unique beef composite that did not include the main breeds of that time (Angus, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais and Holstein). The result was a highly prolific and consistent red breed of cattle with approximately 75 percent retained heterosis that crosses well with other breeds. Dr. Shaver later donated to the Canadian government 300 frozen embryos from a broad genetic base and 13,000 semen services from 14 unrelated sires. This material is held for posterity at the University of Saskatchewan. Shaver died in 2018 at the age of 98.
The cattle he genetically engineered proved useful to many ranchers. One rancher who has been very pleased with them is Brian Harper, who owns a small ranch in southern Manitoba. In 1990, Harper and his wife, Sonja, bought land and started a farm with beef cattle. They now operate Circle H Farms and specialize in grass-fed beef.
They bought their first Shaver Beef Blend cattle in 1994 and chose this breed because their farm is small and they wanted efficient cattle. Their decision to raise grass-fed beef was partly due to necessity. After 2003, when BSE (“mad cow disease”) appeared in Western Canada and the bottom fell out of their beef market, the Harpers and many other Canadian cattle producers had to adapt and breed more efficient animals.
In 2005, they quit feeding grain, to cut costs. The Shaver cattle could finish nicely on grass and produce excellent beef without expensive inputs. There are only a few people today raising the pure Shaver Beef Blend composite; however, most of these cattle have been diluted by crossing with other breeds because they create such an outstanding cross.