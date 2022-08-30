Many commercial cattlemen take advantage of heterosis (hybrid vigor) by utilizing crossbreeding or composites. The benefits of crossbreeding include breed complementation (combining desired traits from two or more breeds, to gain characteristics that were lacking in one of the parent breeds) and heterosis. No breed has all the production traits you might desire in your herd, so careful crossbreeding can add the traits you want from a different breed and overcome some of the weaknesses of each breed, producing animals that exhibit more of the desired qualities.

A composite is an animal created by mating two animals that have crossbred parents of similar breeding; in other words the breed “mix” is the same in sire and dam and has been standardized into a predictable blend over several generations of breeding crossbred to crossbred. The composite animals are all the same percentage of certain breeds, such as half and half of two breeds, or 3/8 of one breed and 5/8 of another, or a certain blend of three or more breeds. Some of the first composites in the U.S. were Brangus (a stabilized percentage of Angus and Brahman), Santa Gertrudis (a mix of Shorthorn and Brahman) and Beefmaster (Brahman, Shorthorn and Hereford).

