Editor’s note: This is the third part of a four-part series on Shiner Ranch in Idaho’s Lemhi Valley. It focuses on the ranch’s draft horses.
Dean Shiner says his family has always been involved with horses.
“Our dad, Chuck, grew up with horses and had a passion for draft horses,” Dean said. “Grandpa Wilford Shiner did, too. He did everything with horses.”
When Dean was young, they had Shires.
“We got ours from Ab Laird at Dubois, Idaho. At that time Shires were more common than the other draft breeds, in our region. They are still pretty common, but we got started with Belgians after we bought two Belgian fillies at a horse sale in Arthur, Nebraska. We used to go there fairly often and buy saddle horse stallions, and that year we also bought those Belgian fillies,” he said.
“After Dad passed away I stayed with the Belgians. I liked them better because they were a little bigger and more docile. Both of those mares later had two foals, and we had several teams. Many of our teams consisted of a mare and her daughter. We also bought a young Belgian stallion from Lonell Wilson; he raised Belgians on his ranch at 17-Mile. I broke that young stallion for him and later on he sold that horse to me. After I broke him, I bred my mares to him for several years. He wasn’t very big but he sired really nice colts. After we got enough colts from him, we gelded him and we still use him in one of our teams.”
Those colts were the last draft horses they raised.
“The one mare I use on my sleigh is 11 years old, and she’s the youngest we have. We probably won’t raise and train any more babies; I’m going to slow down and just continue to use the draft horses we have for as long as they work. My son J.D. is good with draft horses but now he has gone into other businesses. My brother Stephen is really good with them, too, but no longer wants to feed with horses in the winter when it’s cold, so now it’s mainly just me. The draft horses were a part of what we all did, over the years, but that’s been gradually changing,” said Dean.
“We never hayed with them, in my generation, but we logged with them and used them to spread manure and feed a lot of cows. We really enjoyed the logging, and we get out a lot of firewood with them in the fall. We used to go up Big Eight-Mile Creek and get out saw logs when the snow was deep. That was always fun, and we got out a lot of logs for Blair Anderson’s sawmill. We did that for a couple years, and also got out a lot of poles for building fences and corrals.”
He’s used many different hitches including 4-up and 4-abreast, and 6-up a few times. He uses 3-abreast a lot in the spring when it gets muddy and it’s harder to maneuver the wagon.
“That extra horse makes all the difference; it’s amazing where you can go when you have just one more horse,” Dean said.
“We’ve always had an interest in horses and broke a lot of horses and had a lot of fun with them. I broke draft horses for other people, and quite a few that were spoiled — that people were having trouble with. We could rehabilitate them and get them going down the right path.”
He and his brothers also took their teams to draft horse shows and did a lot of pulling contests.
“Mark and I did most of that, taking our teams to compete, like at Bozeman, Montana. We did that for many years and had a lot of fun doing it. We could pull with the best of them, and that was our recreation,” Dean said.
In recent years they’ve brought some of their horses to the Draft Horse Days at the County Fair in Salmon. They enjoy the various classes and competitions.