Smallwood Horses, a horse breeding business in Powell, Wyoming, was started by Lance and Ashley Smallwood in 2005. They both grew up with horses; Ashley has been riding since she was 3 years old.
“I loved horses, and my mom and dad told me they would buy me a pony if I’d stop sucking my thumb!” she said.
When she finished high school, all she wanted to do was train horses.
“Lance and I started our horse business when I was in college. Lance is a professional roofer who helps me with the horses when he’s not at work,” Ashley said.
Most of their broodmares start out as Lance’s riding horses — running barrels, roping and hunting in the mountains.
“I went to Northwest College, here in Powell, but got really sick my sophomore year and had to quit school,” she said. “I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and had to take time off to try to figure out how to manage that. I went back to school later and finished my degree in horse training.
“I was still training horses, but my health didn’t allow me to train full time for other people. Then an old stallion was given to me. He’d been starved and was really thin — but I got him healthy again. I wanted to use him for breeding, but he wasn’t sound anymore and we didn’t get any foals by him. But I got to thinking that maybe I would raise a stallion.
“We raised a colt out of one of our mares. He was sired by a son of Sun Frost. His name is TalkNdirtyNspanish but we call him Romeo. His offspring are money winners in barrels, calf roping and steer roping. He is the best stallion anyone could ask for — kind, forgiving and never loses his manners.”
Then she and Lance decided to buy a fancier stallion and went to Oklahoma in 2015 to buy Friendly Fury from Lea and Craig Stodart at C Hangin C Performance Horses.
“We call him Compadre,” Ashley said.
She and the horse formed a special bond, running barrels, showing, and jumping.
“I originally planned to send him to a stallion station for the breeding season but realized it would be a long drive from Wyoming and really expensive. We decided to do it ourselves but weren’t sure how,” she said.
So, Ashley and her mom went to an equine reproduction school in Danville, Kentucky, and took courses there, with Standardbred horses. She also took courses in equine reproduction — the Breeder’s Assistant classes — in Tomball, Texas, taught by Dave and Tina Riddle, and became a licensed AI technician.
“We were collecting our own stallions, and people started asking if we could collect theirs, so they wouldn’t have to haul them over the mountains to have it done. That’s how our business started. I am also certified in Wyoming to AI mares,” she said. “Lance and I also went to embryo transfer school and ultrasound school and do embryo transfers on our own mares.”
Now they have 20 broodmares and five stallions. The bond Ashley formed with the new young stallion would later save Compadre’s life. In October 2017 when he was 4, he began to act colicky every few days, then developed diarrhea.
“I kept hauling him to veterinarians to have him checked but they kept telling me they thought he was okay,” she said. “My vet here at home is not a horse specialist; he thought there was a problem but didn’t know where to send this horse.”
She ended up taking him to Montana Equine, a new facility in Billings at that time, where he was examined by Drs. Jessica Quigg and Jaime Lehfeldt.
They sent the horse to their main hospital for exploratory surgery. After they opened him up, they discovered that something had punctured his intestine, but instead of dying, his body walled off the infection. The walled-off area was blocking food coming from his stomach; it couldn’t come through except in small amounts. He would colic after eating, then the food would slowly pass through and he’d feel okay, until he ate again.
The veterinarians gave him a 25 percent chance of surviving the surgery.
“I told them they might as well do the surgery because he wasn’t going to live very long with this problem,” Ashley said. “He did survive and recovered well. Then about eight months later I got really sick and ended up in the hospital with a blood disease!”
She was diagnosed with autoimmune hemolytic anemia. She received 14 units of blood and remained in critical condition for most of the 17 days of hospitalization. Lance hauled Compadre to the hospital to visit her, and he seemed to sense that she needed comfort. The horse placed his head on her shoulder as she sat in a wheelchair in the hospital parking lot.
Ashley returned home and was able to begin riding again after a couple months. She and Compadre returned to competition at a fundraiser to help defray some of the medical costs of her long hospital stay.
Then in June 2019, they were headed to a barrel race when a truck in front of their rig lost a tire out the back.
“It went under our trailer, locked up our brakes and ripped us off the road. Our truck rolled five times, and the trailer smashed into an embankment. I broke my neck, back, collarbone and almost severed the artery in my neck; the wound missed it by a fraction of an inch,” Ashley said. “All of us should have died! My mom was with us and broke both ankles and shoulder blades and had a brain bleed and was in the hospital for a month. The gal who rides with us, Abbey Eaton, broke her neck. All three horses in the trailer — Compadre, my mom’s horse and Abbey’s horse — were okay. The floor of the trailer was completely gone, and the horses were standing on the ground, and none of them were injured!”
Ashley and Compadre refused to quit. In December that year they were back in the arena running and winning barrel races at Las Vegas.
“Compadre and I have had some serious close calls, but he just keeps coming back, stronger than ever, and his babies are showing good potential. The little stallion we raised, TalkNdirtyNspanish, is 12 now and sires nice babies, too. He has some that are winning a lot of roping competitions,” she says.
“We now send our young horses to be started by Reece May on his cattle ranch; this has given them even more skills!”
The stallion barn and breeding lab are run by Ashley, her brother Karl and mother Karen. What started as one little girl’s dream is now her family’s passion — to breed versatile horses that can compete at the highest level or stroll around the backyard with the grandkids.
