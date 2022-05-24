Millions of people ride all-terrain vehicles, and most farmers and ranchers have at least one of these handy “workhorses” for traveling around the property doing various chores. Even though most people who use them are familiar with how to operate them, every year many people are injured or killed in accidents. Most accidents occur because the ATV is not being used as intended and/or is being ridden in an unsafe manner.
The ATV Safety Institute (ASI) offers courses in basic ATV safety principles: one for teen and adult riders, one for youth, and one for people who will be supervising young riders. The courses include videos, pictures, checklists and quizzes to make them fun and effective learning experiences. Students earn certificates for successfully completing the courses and are encouraged to take hands-on training.
One of the most comprehensive training courses has been ongoing for two decades in Utah, facilitated by the Utah Farm Bureau. AJ Ferguson heads the Utah Farm & Home Safety Program and gives courses in ATV safety.
After their state had many injuries and fatalities resulting from accidents with ATVs and off-road motorcycles, Utah passed a law to try to help reduce the number of injuries and fatal accidents, especially in youth. All riders in Utah under the age of 16 are now required to complete an approved Utah OHV (Off Highway Vehicle) Safety Course and carry the Utah ATV Safety Certificate with them while riding on public lands.
“I became an instructor for our state in 2001 and trained about 800 kids each year,” Ferguson said. “The program allows any kid between 8 and 15 years old to operate an off-highway vehicle or an off-highway motorcycle on public lands. If you are using a 4-wheeler and must be on a roadway to go from parcel to parcel on a farm, that does not count as a violation. In that situation the ATV is considered an implement of husbandry and we have a separate registration for that 4-wheeler, for farm use.”
“Our instructors taught a lot of kids. Since the program was implemented in our state, we have not had a fatality for any individual who has taken the course,” he said.
There have been a few changes to the law.
“That there was such a high demand for the training, we couldn’t keep up, even with all the volunteer instructors like myself. So now they’ve gone to a very extensive online course,” Ferguson said.
The courses are now fairly high-tech.
“I am very impressed with the most recent updates, in which the person taking the course has to move the rider to the correct position, such as on a hill (a bit like a video game). It’s a lot more interactive and I feel it reaches youth in a more effective way to provide this training,” he said.
Ferguson also teaches people at their homesteads.
“Many Farm Bureau members still have me come to their farms to teach their kids; however, I set up the course and do the same one as the visuals, but we go through it on their property with their family, grandkids, etc,” he said. “Often these are older farmers and they have their grandkids helping now and want them to have the safety training. I hand out instructive materials, so they can go online afterwards and take the test if they want to and get their license. But since they are on private property on the farm, by state statute they don’t need to have that license to operate the ATV.”
Ferguson said some people push back at the idea of wearing helmets.
“We still find some resistance about wearing helmets,” he said. “People often feel they don’t need to wear a helmet for doing chores, or when it’s hot. I talk to parents about this; they need to remind kids to wear the helmet. If they have a new helmet that looks ‘cool’ this may encourage them to use it.”
“A person also should follow safety rules when transporting materials on a 4-wheeler, because a load changes the center of gravity and affects balance. People have been killed when taking salt blocks or other supplies on a 4-wheeler if the machine flips over. The center of gravity on a 4-wheeler is directly under the seat. A load changes this, and it’s easier for the machine to tip over,” Ferguson said.
“People tend to take risks, but their reaction time will never be quick enough to avoid an incident when they’ve compromised their safety and the power of the 4-wheeler,” he explains.