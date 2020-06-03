Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series on an exceptional ranch horse named Surrocco. Part II will run on June 19.
The best cow horses we ever owned were Arab-Thoroughbred crosses, and most of them were out of our old Thoroughbred mare named Nell. She had five good foals for us, by Arabian stallions, and we bred her for the final time in 1973, when she was 20 years old. She foaled a nice bay colt on May 12, 1974. I named him Surrocco.
He was the last of Nell’s children. Realizing we would never get another foal from her, I didn’t geld him, thinking he could sire a few more ranch horses. He was well built, athletic, and smart — too smart. Training him proved to be an interesting challenge.
He liked to play games, to see if he could get the best of me. I did a lot of groundwork with him, to remind him that I was team leader, because I didn’t want to start riding him too young. He had so much spirit that he’d have been bored doing kindergarten things; he needed to go lots of miles to burn off that exuberant energy, and I wanted him to be physically mature enough to go the necessary miles.
We generally train our horses on the job — riding range, chasing cows — because they learn a lot more, a lot quicker and don’t get bored doing the same old things in a pen or arena. Our horses always wanted a job to do and enjoyed a good job.
The spring of his 3-year-old year I did ground work with him nearly every day and led him with a chain over his nose because he was becoming more aggressive, bold and headstrong, as a young stallion.
One day in early summer I went to catch him in his pen and he came charging up to greet me at the gate. One of the mares in the adjacent pen was in heat, and Surrocco had been running up and down the fence. She was standing by the gate, on her side of the fence, when I went to catch him. He bumped the electric wire and shocked himself as he came charging up to me, and that upset him and he ran off. When he came back and I started to halter him, he grabbed me by the back of the neck and picked me up with his teeth. I yelled and he let go. I dropped to the ground and ducked under the electric wires, into the next pen.
I realized we had to geld him. He had the potential to be a great ranch horse and I didn’t want to be fighting with him all the time if he was an aggressive stallion. I made an appointment with our vet to come out a few days later.
I didn’t catch him again till that day, and tried to forget about his biting me. We planned to geld him in our grassy back yard. A few minutes ahead of when the vet was to arrive, I caught Surrocco (the mare was no longer in heat, in the next pen, which made it easier) and let him graze in the yard. I sat on a cinder block, hanging onto the end of his rope, letting him graze.
Suddenly he raised his head and charged at me. I stood up to defend myself and he hit me in the chest with his teeth, knocking me down. I still had his lead rope in my hands and when I got up I ran toward the little gate with him coming after me. I went outside the yard and slammed the gate behind me, holding the rope over the fence. My husband came running when he heard me yell, and grabbed the rope. The vet arrived about that time and we gelded Surrocco in the back yard.
He was still aggressive afterward and I decided to give him time to get all the testosterone out of his system. I didn’t start riding him till he was a 5-year-old. We had to rebuild our relationship and learn to trust each other again. He was still headstrong and feisty, but eventually we worked through our distrust.
After a couple rides in a pen, I figured the best thing to do was just head out over our range and give him more things to look at and think about. By the end of that riding season he was dependable. We’d gone lots of miles checking gates and fences and chased a lot of cows. He was always thinking, always calculating, always level-headed in spite of his high spirits, becoming an excellent cow horse.