Riki and Justin Kremers are ranchers in eastern Wyoming. Justin grew up an 8,000-acre ranch but in 1998 went out on his own and soon realized he couldn’t do things the traditional way — feeding hay all winter and calving in February. He couldn’t afford that much feed. He changed to May calving, grazing year-round, not feeding much hay.
Riki met him in 2004. “The way Justin was doing things was culture shock for me, because my family did traditional ranching,” Riki says. “We got married in 2006, bought the family ranch in 2007 and were trying to figure out ways to make it more productive. We looked at intensive grazing, fencing big pastures into smaller paddocks.”
The stocking rate on that land was about 40 acres per cow. This was good range pasture, compared to many areas of the West where it takes 60 to 100 acres per cow.
With permanent fenced pastures ranging from 70 to 1,000 acres, they increased available forage by grazing previously un-grazeable acres and having better utilization of the rest of each pasture. Then, through a change in stockmanship and how they handle the cows (with use of instinctive migratory grazing) their stocking rate increased again. It was as if their sagebrush and mixed-grass prairie ranch tripled in size.
It all started in 2017 when Riki had a horse fall and broke her ankle. While recuperating and surfing Facebook she came across a stockmanship group and became active with it. Just prior to her injury, she and Justin were reclaiming 4 acres of shale badlands that were not growing much.
“We threw some old hay out there — bales the strings had rotted off — and scattered it over that area, then brought our cows in,” Riki says.
The cows had to be herded, to make them use that area.
She and Justin and their daughter Royal (about 7 years old at that time) put 200 cows in there but they didn’t want to stay.
“We’d keep turning them back into that area, let them mill around and pick through the hay and stir it around," Riki says.
They ate a little and tromped the rest.
“When I posted that on Facebook about what we were doing to reclaim that land, a guy in that group — Bob Kinford, in Texas — said we needed to look into IMG (intensive migratory grazing) because that’s what he does,” Riki says. “He told us we were doing it right, but needed to do more with our cows. We were trying to bring our cattle together in a group, working as a herd — to get them to graze together and stay together.”
The cattle were starting to come together.
“We rode into a pasture one day, and saw a strip that looked like it had been mowed. The grass was about 10 inches tall in that pasture, but that strip looked perfectly level, about 4 inches tall," Riki says. "We started seeing more incidences where the cattle had grazed as a group, leaving a perfect 4-inch residual, not grazing it down too short.”
This is like bison used to do, grazing across the land as a herd and moving on.
They still didn’t have it all figured out so they asked Bob to come do a week-long school to teach what they were missing. He showed them that they were missing the stockmanship tactics of starting the cattle from the front, rather than driving the herd from behind. This works better with how cattle naturally behave as a herd.
“As soon as we made that shift, using his techniques, it was a huge change. For the last few years we’ve had a stocking rate of about 13 acres per cow despite drought conditions. We’ve tripled our stocking rate,” Riki says. “We can ask cattle to go places they’ve never gone before.
"One day I took a video while we moved a group of dry cows and yearling steers. We started them from the front, and strung them past my father-in-law’s house and they never went onto his green lawn. There was no other green grass anywhere, but those cattle never even looked at his lawn; they trailed on by, trusting the herd mentality. We took them through a gate, dropped them down off a hill, and through a 3-foot walk-through gate, across a 6-foot alley and through another 3-foot walk-through gate and into the pasture where we wanted them. We had complete control of that herd and they walked single file.”
When cattle trust what’s happening and are not stressed, they have no reason to not want to do what the herd is doing. They are not being pushed, pounded and yelled at. They are traveling on their own, like they would without human interference — completely at ease being in a herd.
“When we bring our cows to the corral it used to be a fight; they didn’t want to go in there. A tidal wave of cattle would hit the back of the corral and bounce back to try to come out. Now they walk in quietly and just start filling the gaps, and stand there," Riki says.
She puts on grazing schools and does independent consulting to teach this kind of stockmanship.
“Some people misunderstand the basics of migratory grazing, thinking that we place cattle in a certain location where we want them to stay, but that’s not how this system works,” Riki says.
Under natural conditions when cattle live and travel in a herd, there would be no fences or boundaries and they would travel and graze with the weather and seasons like wildlife do.
“When we put cattle in a certain pasture we just start them on a grazing path. We might come through a gate and send them to the right (or left). They make their way around the pasture and graze whatever plants are their choice for that time,” she explains. “We can also target certain areas like steep slopes or draws that rarely get grazed and maybe have noxious plants that need trampled or eaten during a certain time of year. We often target Canadian thistle infested draws in August when these thistles are high in protein and help balance their diet. We put the cattle on a path that takes the herd through the target area before they go somewhere else. When they leave they will have stripped all the thistle stalks and trampled many of them down.”
In a 12-month period a pasture might be grazed six different times because different plants come into season at different times and are palatable and nutritious at those times.
“If we target cheat grass in early spring (when it is lush and green ahead of other grasses), we go through as many cheat-grass infested pastures as we can, and that’s what the cattle eat. A bit later the crested wheat is coming up and they’ll eat some of that, and then the western wheatgrass is starting (but they don’t prefer western wheat grass until late fall and winter), and the warm-season grasses haven’t begun to grow yet. We go through the pastures and let the cattle graze the early grasses and come back around for the later ones,” says Riki.