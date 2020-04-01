For centuries, horsemen have been using teeth as a means to help determine a horse’s age. The baby teeth come in at certain times, are shed and replaced by permanent teeth at certain times, and then the permanent teeth show aspects of wear that can help you determine how old the horse is.
A poem written in 1882, by O.R. Gleason, puts it in simple terms:
To tell the age of horses, inspect the lower jaw of course.
The 6 front teeth the truth will tell; now learn this lesson very well.
The middle nippers you behold before the colt is 2 weeks old.
Before 8 weeks 2 more will come; 8 months the corners cut the gums.
The dark cups nearly disappear from the middle 2 in just one year.
In 2 years, from the second pair; in 3 the corners too are bare.
At 2 the middle nippers drop; at 3 the second pair can't stop.
When 4 years old the third pair goes; at 5 a full new set he shows.
The deep black spots will pass from view; at 6 years from the middle 2.
The second pair at 7 years; at 8 each spot the corner clears
from middle nippers, upper jaw; at 9 the black spots will withdraw.
The second pair at 10 are white; 11 finds the corners bright.
As time goes on the horseman knows, the oval teeth 3-sided grow.
The old horse has more woe than get; you only keep him for a pet.
These guidelines are not entirely reliable; some horses’ teeth age faster than others. Examining teeth shows how much wear they’ve had, but not necessarily how old the horse is. Teeth can be deceptive if a horse had abnormal environment or nutrition. Eating soft feeds all its life rather than grazing means the teeth won’t be as worn.
As the horse ages, the incisors angle forward, producing a triangular shape when viewed from the side--rather than the straight up-and-down profile of a young horse’s teeth. Some horses have teeth that point forward sooner in life (making them look older), and other horses’ teeth retain their up-and-down position longer, making them look younger than they actually are.
The cups (indentations on the wearing surface) and how they wear can be a clue. Another clue is that the inside of the jaw gets thinner in an older horse. The young horse sheds his caps (baby teeth) at age 2 1/2, 3, and 3 1/2.
Many old-timers and horse traders were good at telling age by the teeth —looking at the shape of the teeth, the cups and noting the position and length of Galvayne’s groove on the outer incisor of an older horse. But floating the teeth can sometimes change the appearance and distort some of these clues.
From birth to six months, the baby teeth come in, including the first three molars. The first molar comes in at six to eight days and the next one at six to eight months. He has three front teeth at six to eight months, and the first three molars, but they are not showing wear yet because they are still erupting. The canine teeth (bridle teeth) come in at age 4 to 4 1/2.
The next three molars start coming in before the first three shed their caps. The No. 9 tooth comes in at a year of age; the 10 comes in at 2 years and the 11 comes in at 3 years. By that time the horse has all the cheek teeth, but these are not all permanent. They will lose their caps in the order they came in, as they are replaced by the permanent teeth.
The wolf teeth can come in at a young age. Some horses have only two (on the lower jaw) while others have four, or even more. Sometimes there may be two in line on a side; there can be some really odd wolf teeth.
When you look at teeth of older horses, telling the age depends on how they’ve worn, the horse’s genetics, environment, etc. At age 8 all the lower cups are full. By age 10 the cups are worn away and the mouth is smooth. At age 10 Galvayne’s groove starts to show, in the corner incisor, and by age 15 it has worked its way halfway down the tooth. It is all the way to the bottom by age 20, and then starts receding back up. That can be a clue to a horse’s age, unless a dentist has worked on the teeth and taken some of the tooth off.