Dr. Robert Cope, who was recently inducted into the Eastern Idaho Ag Hall of Fame, has contributed so much to the lives and livelihood of ranchers in our county throughout the past 44 years. On our ranch, he helped us save several animals that would have perished without his care.
Probably the most spectacular “save” was Cow Cow — a young cow with emphysema and pneumonia. Her real name was Sylvena (a daughter of Sylvia). Yes, we name all our cows, even when we had 200 head. But after this one nearly died and we spent weeks doctoring her, we started calling her Cow Cow.
That fall when we brought our cows down from mountain pastures to vaccinate and preg-check and wean calves, we kept the cows in a pasture by the corrals for a few days before taking them back to our upper pasture.
We usually didn’t have any health problems when the cows came down to our irrigated pastures after rounding them up off the range, but that year (1981) was very dry. When we gathered cows to take them back to our mountain pasture, we didn’t notice that one was missing. She was probably in the brush along the creek. We didn’t discover her until two nights later when our daughter Andrea (11 years old that year) came running to the house to tell us she saw a sick cow come staggering out of the bushes. We all went out to look, and realized the cow was in serious condition. We slowly herded her to a corral where we could restrain her and take her temperature. She had a fever and was trembling and weak, with heart rate extremely high and labored breathing.
A quick telephone call to Cope confirmed our suspicions; symptoms suggested emphysema (a condition we’d never seen before on our ranch), so we treated her with adrenaline and antihistamine to try to combat the reaction in her lungs, and antibiotics. Attempts to move her would add more stress to her precarious condition, but it was starting to rain. We slowly took her to a nearby shed and hoped she would make it through the night.
At midnight we gave her more adrenaline and antihistamine and an injection of expectorant to help her breathe easier. That was the beginning of round-the-clock efforts to save her, and many injections and medications. She was so ill she didn’t try to move away from us when we put a halter on. One of us held her in place for injections or to stick a thermometer into her rectum. Her temperature was 106 degrees and she refused to eat or drink. Fearing she would die from dehydration, we began giving her water three times a day, 3 gallons at a time, via stomach tube. We added electrolyte salts and dextrose to the water.
One evening she was so weak and sick, unable to get up, that we were sure she would not make it through the night, and we didn’t go out at midnight to doctor her. When we checked on her the next morning she was still hanging onto life, and turned her head to look at us accusingly — as if to ask why we gave up when she did not! From then on we diligently kept treating and tubing her around the clock — adding mushed-up pig pellets, molasses, Cream of Wheat uncooked cereal and milk to the fluid we gave her by tube. We added anything we could think of that might provide nutrition.
The antibiotics weren’t halting her pneumonia, so Cope recommended a different one. Still no luck after several more days, so he suggested switching to yet another drug. By that time, several weeks had passed; we were making no progress in combating the lung infection. We were barely keeping her alive. Actually, she was refusing to die. She never gave up, so we didn’t quit.
She was a rack of bones and her lungs were almost completely filled with fluid. Every breath was an agonizing effort. More than once we thought it would be merciful to “put her out of her misery” but seeing her struggling valiantly to keep breathing, with all her energy focusing on one thing — to live — made us more determined to try to help her stay alive. The agony she was going through could eventually be behind her if she could recover and enjoy life again. Some cattle, like some people, give up when the going gets tough, and once they give up it is impossible to save them. The will to live is a huge factor. This cow did not give up, so in good conscience, neither could we.
Every time we came into the barn to treat her, she was alert, waiting for us to give her the “mush” dinner with the stomach tube. We asked Cope what else we could try, so he came out and took a lung tap, inserting a needle through her chest wall and into a lung to draw out some fluid. He thought he might be able to culture the pathogen causing the infection, and possibly find a better way to treat it.
This was like a huge poker game. We were in too deep to quit. We’d already spent so much time and effort and had so much money in the “pot” that we couldn’t afford to pull out now and lose it all. The only way to get it back was to keep going, and try to win! We had to save this cow!
After Cope cultured the lung fluid, he ran a sensitivity test to see which antibiotics might be effective. Of the dozen he tried, only one would touch it. This drug was only available in small, expensive dog pills and a bottle of pills only lasted 4 days. We figured the dosage for her weight and gave her that amount of pills in a big gelatin capsule, twice daily down her throat.
A few days of this treatment, and her temperature came down, after all those weeks of high fever. She was able to get up and became intertested in food and water. She began to chew her cud again. Three bottles of pills later, her temperature was finally back to normal! The day she kicked at me when I approached her to give an injection, I knew she was going to be OK.
We’d tubed her with fluids and nutrients for 34 days. She’d been in the barn for 6 weeks and it was November — and cold. She’d grown very little winter hair and needed to adjust to winter weather. We let her outside for the first time into a small corral near the barn, for a few hours. She looked like a walking skeleton but was so happy to be outside that she gave a little jump buck, from sheer joy — and nearly fell down because she was so weak. She walked like a drunk.
But watching her delight in being outdoors in the sunshine made us smile. That moment made it all worthwhile. We put her back in the barn at night because weather was sub-zero. We didn’t want to risk a relapse of pneumonia.
Thus began a month of trying to build up her strength and weight, and acclimate her to winter. At first we rushed her back inside if it started to snow. She was a very happy cow when she finally got to go back to the field with her friends. Our neighbors thought we were crazy to spend so much time, effort and money on one cow — almost more than she was worth, with cattle prices of that time — but seeing her alive and fat and healthy, and eventually pregnant again, was gratifying.
She was not pregnant through her ordeal, but bred again that next spring. Cope saw her at her worst when he came to take the lung tap, and saw her again that next fall when he was here to preg-check our cows. He couldn’t believe this was the same cow, and that she was actually pregnant. I told him that the only way Cow Cow could pay her way was to live a long time and have lots of good calves — and she did. She had many good calves and became a grandmother multiple times as her daughters had calves.
She taught us a lot about perseverance, and never giving up in the face of adversity. Even when challenges and trials seem insurmountable, we think about Cow Cow and realize that determination can see us through. The lessons she taught us have served us well, in our continuing journey through life.