EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of three parts on the importance of windmills.
Kevin Moore, owner of Rock Ridge Windmills in northern California, sells windmills to people all over the country for various purposes.
He says most people are surprised that Rock Ridge Windmills still delivers new windmills that are a copy of the original Aermotor windmill.
“A windmill was generally the first large investment a settler made,” Moore said.
“Early photos often included the windmill in a photograph of the home and family, and this shows us that pioneers erected a windmill as soon as possible to provide water. Going to the expense of installing a windmill also declared to everyone that they had invested in the land and were here to stay.”
Even if the family home was built from hand-dug sod if the farmer couldn’t afford to have lumber hauled in, the family generally spent money on a windmill.
“A wise photographer understood this investment, and to talk a ‘dirt poor’ farmer into spending money on a photo, he would offer to include the windmill in the family photo to show their prosperity,” Moore said. “Having a windmill on the homestead also proved to the government that a homesteader had invested in the land and meant to stay. He had to prove up the land and be on it for a certain number of years to gain title to it, and a windmill was part of that proof.”
Manufacturers of water pumping windmills always proudly displayed the makers name and often the model name or a catchy phrase on the tail vane. Model names like GEM Windmill, Cyclone Windmill and Star Zephyr Windmill became more recognizable than the manufacturer’s name.
One catalog advertised that if you bought the windmill directly from them, they would add your name or cattle brand to the tail. This selling point was a major success.
“This identification was also helpful to working cowboys and pioneer travelers as they journeyed across the western plains,” Moore said. “My dad, who was born on the Oklahoma prairies, said the ground was as flat as a pancake. My grandfather said the ground on his ranch was even flatter, as flat as day-old beer.”
Often there weren’t any landmarks for miles, so the windmills on various ranches made the best landmarks for riders to know where they were.
“You could get lost in a sea of grass until you stood on the back of your horse and saw or heard a windmill. You would then ride to the windmill and look for the ranch name or cattle brand on the tail to know your location. A windmill was as beneficial to a working cowboy or lost traveler as a modern GPS,” Moore said. “You’d ride your horse to the windmill to get water for yourself and your horse since it might be the only water for miles and you’d also know from the brand or name on the windmill that you were on such-and-such ranch.”
There were many windmills on the big ranches, and individual windmills often had nicknames. The cowboys gave them names, like you’d name a ship; there were windmills named Suzy or Mary or the name of a girlfriend or special person. Windmills were an important part of ranch life, and some had unique designs, names or ranch brands painted on the tails. Rock Ridge Windmills still provides custom art work on windmills.
Moore says that at one time windmills were as common as pickup trucks.
“They were the tools you needed to keep a working ranch going,” Moore said.
“On the bigger ranches, there was always a windmill crew to maintain the windmills and water systems. Early models, before 1915, had to be greased regularly. The ranch boss might say Suzy is really squawking and someone better go up there and take care of Suzy!”
On a windmill-replacement job in Orange County California, Moore found a monument dedicated to the windmill hands who kept the Irvine Ranch’s 1,200 windmills working.
“It’s hard to believe as you stand atop this windmill and look at the houses and surrounding population, with Starbucks and McDonalds everywhere, that at one time there were more than a thousand working windmills on the ranch that was here,” he said.