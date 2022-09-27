The Moose fire began Sunday, July 17, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork on the Salmon River, believed to be human-caused. As of mid-September it was the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. having burned more than 130,300 acres in the mountains on the west side of the river — though it was eventually passed up in total acreage by a recent fire in southern Oregon.
Many people living along the Salmon River and tributaries were evacuated. With cooler weather lately, it hasn’t gotten much bigger, but was still only 50 percent contained. Property owners along the river, and ranchers who run cattle on Forest Service permits in those mountains have been severely impacted. Ranchers with cattle in the Moose Creek area were not allowed to get their cattle out, but some cattle drifted out and came home.
Cherie McFarland, who is part of a large family ranching operation, says her family has a cabin up there, and when the fire took off early on, they got their horses out, but were unable to go back up there for many weeks.
“We didn’t know where our cows were,” she said. “We were told that we’d be fined $5,000 if we went up there. Whenever some of the cows wandered down, we put them in a field along the river, where we have 40 acres, and trucked them home. We were trucking them home a few at a time.”
After the fire blew up again on Sept. 7, fanned by 50 mph winds, it grew 1,500 acres in a few hours and endangered the watershed that provides the town’s water supply. The plume of new smoke rose more than 50,000 feet, and thick smoke engulfed the entire Salmon and Lemhi valleys before nightfall — with flames visible on the horizon above Salmon as the fire crested the ridge.
This probably endangered cattle that were still up in those mountains.
“We were anxious and frustrated, but we couldn’t do anything about it. We were just staying home and doing what the Forest Service asked us to do, trying to be compliant,” McFarland said.
She continued: “At that point we didn’t know how many cattle had come out; we had cattle scattered everywhere. When it all dies down, which may not be until late October, we’ll see what we’ve got left. Cattle naturally head for the meadows and are pretty good at surviving, but if they get trapped, they may not get out.”
In early September, the fire wasn’t expanding as quickly and some ranchers thought it might be safe to try to go find their cattle, but the officials would not allow it, and then the fire blew up again.
“We had a beautiful spring and lots of grass and wildflowers, then when this fire started in July it was all over,” McFarland said. “The day after it started, they did allow us to go in through all that smoke and get our horses. We found all of them safe, and brought them and our trailer out of there, and put sprinklers around the cabin. We’d been taking out dead trees for years, keeping a clear area around the cabin, and everything was green around it, which may have helped protect it. But when our kids were up there getting everything out, we had 50 mph winds; Forest Service people came up there and told them to leave immediately. When they got home they told us they thought it was all burned up, but then the wind died and there was a brief window of opportunity to go back in and get the horses and get the sprinklers going.”
Jay Smith, a rancher on Carmen Creek and past president of Idaho Cattlemen’s Association, also runs cattle in that area for summer pasture.
“I have a permit there, and some private property; we have 6 acres and a cabin on Moose Creek,” he said. “Wind blew the fire toward our cabin the first day. It split before it got there and kind of went around it, and the cabin was okay.
“When we did get back in there to check on it a couple weeks ago, it was okay. I have to give the structure protection team an A-plus. They did a super job, and the fire didn’t harm the cabin. My parents usually spend September and October up there and push cows out of the meadows and start them toward home, and we gather them at the bottom mountain when they come down. We obviously weren’t able to do that this year,” he said.
Three of the permittees have cabins up there.
“I think all those cabins are okay. The hot fire got close to one, but not right to it,” Smith said. “... If I were to comment about the Forest Service and Incident Management teams working on this fire, however, the point I’d make is their lack of continuity or consistency. Our range permit normally runs until the 10th of October, and they ended our permit Aug. 10. The Incident Command, which is another branch of the same agency, told us that with the roads closed we couldn’t go up there.”
“So we had an ended permit and zero management; we couldn’t get our cows out because they wouldn't let us go up there. Range pasture is not a situation where you can get by with zero management. When we can’t take care of the cattle, we don’t know whether they have feed, or water. Are they in harm’s way? Are half of them dead from the fire? This was very frustrating when the agency is saying different things.
At the beginning of the fire, the ranchers were told to stage their cattle in Moose Meadow because it was the safest spot.
“We put a bunch of cattle there and they stayed until the grass was gone in that meadow and then some of them started coming home,” Smith said. “At the same time, the fire was coming at us from North Fork and across that face — moving south toward town — and firefighters were back-burning to try to keep the fire from jumping the highway and going up the other side of the river.
“That did not go well; those back burns got away from them and burned a lot of our range country. One day I saw that their plan for the next day was to burn a back fire over our main trail, which was the only way out for the cattle they had us put in Moose Meadow. If fire burned across that, the cattle would be trapped, with no way out. I had a meeting with the Incident Command and he said he understood our situation and would have the backfire stop there. This was at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. I drove down there, and the firefighters are burning our trail! I threw a fit, and they thought I had no business complaining. I told them I’d had a meeting with their boss 4 hours earlier and he promised me this wasn’t going to happen. The guy in command wanted to verify my story, so I tried to keep my cool. I gave him my name, and he called his boss. He then said he wasn’t sure what happened and that I was right. But it was already too late. There was another wind event and it blew up again the next day. This was just another example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.”