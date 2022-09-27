The Moose fire began Sunday, July 17, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork on the Salmon River, believed to be human-caused. As of mid-September it was the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. having burned more than 130,300 acres in the mountains on the west side of the river — though it was eventually passed up in total acreage by a recent fire in southern Oregon.

Many people living along the Salmon River and tributaries were evacuated. With cooler weather lately, it hasn’t gotten much bigger, but was still only 50 percent contained. Property owners along the river, and ranchers who run cattle on Forest Service permits in those mountains have been severely impacted. Ranchers with cattle in the Moose Creek area were not allowed to get their cattle out, but some cattle drifted out and came home.

