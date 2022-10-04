Ranchers who lost range pasture to the Moose fire this summer in central Idaho still don’t know how many cattle have been lost in the fire. Many cows came home, but there are some unaccounted for.

“We also have fewer calves coming in with the cows than we turned out,” says Jay Smith, one of the ranchers who runs cattle on those allotments. “This is also wolf country so we don’t know if calf losses are due to wolves or fire; we just know we have fewer calves. At this point I don’t know our cow losses because it will be a while before they all come home or we go looking for them.”

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.