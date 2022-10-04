Ranchers who lost range pasture to the Moose fire this summer in central Idaho still don’t know how many cattle have been lost in the fire. Many cows came home, but there are some unaccounted for.
“We also have fewer calves coming in with the cows than we turned out,” says Jay Smith, one of the ranchers who runs cattle on those allotments. “This is also wolf country so we don’t know if calf losses are due to wolves or fire; we just know we have fewer calves. At this point I don’t know our cow losses because it will be a while before they all come home or we go looking for them.”
The cows that came home early had to go into pastures and hayfield aftermath normally to be saved for grazing later, which means a shortage of forage this fall.
“We didn’t have time to plan,” Smith said. “We had to come home to meadows we usually graze in September-October and graze them in July and August.”
Lemhi County is 93 percent federal land, with very little private land, and most ranchers in these valleys depend on BLM and Forest Service allotments for summer grazing. With 25,000 to 30,000 cows in the county, there is no excess pasture!
In 2021, Smith (who was president of the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association at that time) hosted the governor’s trail ride — about a year before this catastrophic fire started.
“Wolves and fuel loads were issues we discussed,” Smith said. “This fire is the ugliest, most hurtful ‘I told you so’ that we can imagine — to have this happen just one year later after I warned them about the danger — to have this blow up in our face. I had stood there, pointing to all those dead trees and said that 30 years of zero management is not the answer.”
We need to break this cycle of fuel buildup and devastating fires.
“I don’t mean to be political, but the minute they swore Bill Clinton into office the Forest Service and BLM quit selling timber,” says Smith.
Rural communities in timbered areas had a thriving timber industry up to that point, keeping forests thinned and providing a healthy economy for these regions. Salmon originally had five sawmills, but those were put out of business when timber harvest was halted. Even much of the firewood cutting and permits for posts and pole harvest has been curtailed.
“Lemhi County used to self-fund our school system. Now we have to rely on federal money in lieu of taxes because we don’t have the tax base anymore; we are not harvesting timber or utilizing our resources,” Smith said.
Instead, we are letting them burn, and spending billions of taxpayer dollars to fight fires, which are often difficult or impossible to halt.
Every year many fires are started by lightning during summer storms that often have more lightning than rain. With dry conditions and heavy fuel loads, these become catastrophic wildfires. There are also many human-caused fires, and the terrible Moose fire sadly falls into this category.
“The official word is that it is ‘still being investigated’ but I got the most honest answers the very first day — and less honest and less frank answers ever since,” Smith said. “That first day, I asked the man who was doing structure protection on our cabin what was going on and he told me it was a campfire down river, and that they had photographs of the license plates and knew who it was — though it was not yet official. He also told me we needed to brace ourselves because this fire was going to continue to burn all season because they would not be able to control it.”
The main efforts for control were aimed at keeping the fire from coming over the ridges toward Salmon, to try to protect that watershed for the town’s water supply.
“The way they drew those fire lines, the fire would include all of our good cattle country; they were willing to make us sacrificial lambs for that watershed — and just cut our throats. We were frustrated with that decision right off the bat,” Smith said. “... Their sole objective was to protect the watershed, and that’s important, but it should not have been their only objective. This town would shrivel up and die, without the beef industry. For this to have no consideration — they did not care at all about us — shows how unremoved their thinking is from reality.”
He continued: “They did put in one fire line a year ago, but that’s what the fire jumped Sept. 7. They had that ridge fire line strung with hoses and sprinklers, and then they figured the fire was moving west, so they rolled up all the hoses and took them home. They thought the fire was going the other way, and so did I, and then the wind changed. They went from more prepared to less prepared.”
Most of the range allotments burned. Also the Forest Service has rules that these areas can’t be grazed for a couple years following a fire.
“So our big question is what the next two years will look like and whether we’ll have to reduce cow numbers,” Smith said. “We are on the brink of a better cattle market, so this is not the time we’d want to have fewer cattle!”
Challenges are always a part of the cattle business, but catastrophic fires are something ranchers shouldn’t have to contend with.
After a little rain and some cooler weather after mid-September, the fire quit growing so dramatically.
“The Forest Service finally let us go in there. We did a big tour on Sunday, Sept. 18, driving our side-by-sides,” Smith said. “Obviously we couldn’t drive cattle; we couldn’t get through all those burned trees, but the goal was to cover a lot of country and see what we could — and try to see some of the missing cattle. I put 72 miles on my machine, driving around the mountains, and there were many places I wasn’t able to go, that I would like to have seen, but we ran out of daylight.
“Even though the firefighters had been in there a lot, keeping roads cleared, when we went into the bad burn area it took us a tank and a half of chainsaw gas to clear it enough to get through with our side-by-sides.”
The burned, dead trees keep falling over; any wind puts them down. This will be a continuing challenge, trying to keep trails cleared. Those trees will all eventually fall down.
“My wife and I recently did the math after assessing what’s come home, and we are now within 17 pair of having them all home,” Smith said. “I certainly don’t want to lose 17 pair, but that’s a lot better than 200 pair! We have a more positive outlook now. At one point we were short nine calves from what we turned out (those cows came home without their calves) but we’ve since found two of those, so we are only short seven. We don’t know if the loss is due to fire or wolves.”
The cows that came home have been uninjured.
“At this point I have not seen any that were burned, and I have not seen any dead cattle, but until we can actually ride up and down some of those draws, we won’t know,” Smith said. “So far, however, the outcome has been favorable; the cattle managed to get out of the way of the fire.”
One side of the mountain didn’t burn as hot, and the vegetation will probably recover in a few years. The other side of the mountain, that had the extreme blow-up on Sept. 7, suffered more damage.
“It burned a lot hotter. I took one photo from the road, showing all the burned trees, and a salt block that was sitting on the edge of the road — with hardly any fuel right there — had cracked and almost melted from the heat,” Smith said. “Forest Service road markers — the fiberglass signposts with road number on them, that are about 4 inches wide and 5 feet tall — a lot of those look OK but in some of the intensely hot spots those melted right down to the ground. I did a little research and found it takes about 1,100-plus degrees Celsius (more than 2,012 degrees Fahrenheit) to melt fiberglass! That’s extremely hot.”
When it burns that hot, fire destroys the soil biology and seed bank; there’s nothing left to grow again. What comes back isn’t the native vegetation; it’s mostly invasive weeds.
