It always pays to sort cattle quietly and calmly, especially when sorting the cows away from the calves for branding, weaning or any other purpose. Dylan Biggs (TK Ranch near Hanna, Alberta) realized the benefits of handling cattle quietly several decades ago. He learned from Bud Williams, a cattle-handling expert who practiced and taught low-stress methods for moving and sorting cattle.
The first key is to bring cattle into the corral quietly and calmly, so they are still relaxed and not nervous and flighty. Once you get cattle in and begin to sort, there are ways to make it easier to sort calves away from the cows. Dylan uses a calf-stripper or bumper gate that the calves can go under and be in another pen as the cows go out of the corral or into a different pen.
After cattle come into a corral, they tend to circle around, wanting to go back out the way they came in. “I take advantage of that natural behavior, to facilitate flow for sorting. If you are not using an alley to sort, you don’t need to push them, to get them to come out that gate. If anything, you might need to slow them down. Many people think we need to drive cattle to the gate. But the ideal scenario is a natural flow coming to the gate; all we need to do is control the flow. No one has to push them.”
If the cattle can go back the way they came in, you can take advantage of that natural flow. “The gate we come in is the same gate we go out with the cows, and adjacent to that is where the calves slip through into a different pen,” Dylan says. The older cows that have done this before will come to the gate and go out, while the calves are shunted to the side and under a panel into a different pen.
Cows that have been through a facility a few times — and if they trust you — are willing to just walk by you, rather than hurrying or running. Calves are more timid and cautious. They haven’t gone by very many people in their short life and are more apt to pause as the pairs come past the person at the sorting gate and are easy to sort off. The cow will keep going out the gate and the calf will pause.
“You can use that behavior to your advantage and use your position to shunt that calf through the bumper gate. All too often people want to use a stick or a flag. There’s nothing wrong with that except they tend to cue too aggressively. Ideally, you just briefly stop that calf — to look at you for a second — and let mom by, and then you back up and block him so the calf has to go to the side and then follow mom along, but on the other side of the fence. That works well, when the calf just pauses and gives you a chance to direct him to the side. You don’t want to cue aggressively and turn him around or push him back toward the herd.” You want him to keep coming.
The challenge is how tiny your cue should be. Maybe it’s just a half step, or so subtle that an observer can’t tell you’ve moved. How much you do will depend partly on the cattle and how flighty or calm they are.
“There will be circumstances where a couple calves are coming with the cow; there might be a calf on each side of her — one of them coming down the fence between the cow and the fence — and this can mess up your sort. In this situation you must stop their movement until you find a way to shuffle things up until you are in position to get what you want,” Dylan says.
“Human nature is to slam the gate shut so you won’t lose the extra calf. Your position at the gate where you are sorting calves toward the bumper gate needs to be into the pen a bit. This allows you enough room to back up toward the gate. The most effective way to stop movement is to back up, not to slam the gate across,” he says. If you have room to back up into the gate, you can block the gate and take pressure off the animals at the same time. Then you are not turning them around. They will be slowed, but still facing you. This might give the cow a chance to keep coming forward, and the calves might not come — and you can aim them toward the calf gate.
“If you have to grab the gate or close it, you can — but you might not have to. If we just slam the gate shut and spook them all, this will turn them around.” This messes up the flow and you’ve lost time and efficiency.
Dylan tries to persuade people to be quiet and not make noise or wave their arms or create any commotion. They merely need to use positioning and body language and stay calm and relaxed. Calm people make calm cattle.