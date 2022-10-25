It’s wise to plan ahead regarding winter forage supplies, finding ways to store hay to preserve quality and reduce moisture damage as well as knowing how much hay you’ll need. Warren Rusche, assistant professor at South Dakota State University, says the ideal way to store hay is under cover in a shed, but this works best for square bales. It’s often not practical for round bales that take up more space. A shed pays for itself in a few years, with less spoilage and more quality retained in the hay, but the initial investment is often more than many cattle producers feel they can afford.

“If we’re not going to put hay under roof, we need a well-drained site, to avoid spoilage on the bottom of the bales. Gravel or some kind of base under the hay can keep bales from soaking up water,” he said.

