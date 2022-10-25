It’s wise to plan ahead regarding winter forage supplies, finding ways to store hay to preserve quality and reduce moisture damage as well as knowing how much hay you’ll need. Warren Rusche, assistant professor at South Dakota State University, says the ideal way to store hay is under cover in a shed, but this works best for square bales. It’s often not practical for round bales that take up more space. A shed pays for itself in a few years, with less spoilage and more quality retained in the hay, but the initial investment is often more than many cattle producers feel they can afford.
“If we’re not going to put hay under roof, we need a well-drained site, to avoid spoilage on the bottom of the bales. Gravel or some kind of base under the hay can keep bales from soaking up water,” he said.
In snow country, avoid low areas that will be wet with snow melt, and store the hay in the open, away from trees — to allow more air movement to keep things dry, and avoid catching more snow.
“Otherwise, we have to dig the hay out to feed it, and when all that snow melts it puts that moisture next to our hay,” Rusche said.
Many hay producers make big round bales rather than square bales, and finding the best way to store them is often challenging.
“My preference, if I have room, is to store them in long single-bale rows with the flat sides touching each other and round side up — and run those rows north to south so there’s sun exposure on both sides,” Rusche said. “You want fairly wide gaps between rows, for more air movement.”
If there’s a lot of snow, it can slide off between the rows with enough room to not pile up so deeply between them; snow won’t stay against the sides of the bales so long.
“When there’s a lot of snow, with bales in a single row, we can pull the bales off that row and only have to open up a small area—as opposed to trying to get at stacks,” Rusche said. “If there’s limited space, however, we have to stack them. … In that situation, figure out how long we have to store it, and which hay we’ll be using first. If we’ll start feeding some in early winter, or any hay that will be fed to weaned calves in the fall — fed up by the first of the year — we can cut corners on storage, because shrink on hay stored only a few months will be modest,” he says.
Prioritize the storage plan.
“The longer you need to keep hay, the more protected it should be so it won’t weather so much. If you have a shed, put the highest-quality feed under roof, especially if it needs to hold its quality until spring,” he said.
Rained-on grass hay that’s not worth as much can be stored outside.
It’s not necessary to have four walls for a hay shed; a roof alone will help prevent moisture build-up and losses. In an arid climate the risk for weather damage is lower, but there may be brief heavy rains that soak deeply into the bales, or an unusual year where there is more snow than normal.
Some people tarp hay rather than invest in a hay shed. Hay can be tarped at any location. It may be easier to invest in a few tarps, canvas cover or rolls of black plastic that can be reused several years. The black plastic lasts longer than most tarps, is cheaper than a good tarp, and can be cut to fit the stacks. Black plastic is slicker — and warmer from absorbing sunshine — and snow sheds off it in winter.
Tarping hay is easy with long single rows or even rows of single bales placed on top of single bales — compared with tarping a pyramid stack. When taking tarps or black plastic off in winter for feeding, the covering comes off single rows easily, whereas the pyramid stack or any rows placed tightly together will have dips and valleys where water or snow melt collects and creates heavy chunks of ice. These make it difficult to take the tarp off in winter.
“Pyramid stacks have more problems in general, because there are more places for water to collect and sink into the hay. If we place bales flat side to flat side in long rows of single bales, the water sheds off,” Rusche said.
When space is limited, people usually put round bales in rows with a sideways bale on top of each upright bale, or make a pyramid stack.
“Kansas State University looked at putting a bale on end and other bale on top of it,” Rusche said. “Shrink loss was similar to what they saw in single rows. A study in South Dakota looked at storage losses in pyramid stacks (a base of three with a layer of two on those and a third bale on top) and found 10 percent loss in one year. A single bale with air around it had storage loss of 4 percent and when placed end to end in long rows the loss was under 1 percent.”
